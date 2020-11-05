Virat Kohli Reveals Favourite Cricketer When He Was 18 And It Was NOT Sachin Tendulkar

Indian captain Virat Kohli made his international debut through an ODI against Sri Lanka back in 2008. Before plundering runs and stockpiling records for the national side in the subsequent years, the cricketer led a young Indian bunch to triumphant glory at the 2008 Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia. Apparently, the then youngster revealed quite a few interesting details about himself while shooting for the tournament intros.

ICC celebrates Virat Kohli birthday

🏏 21,901 international runs

💯 70 centuries 🤯

🅰️ 56.15 average

🇮🇳 ICC @CricketWorldCup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner

🔝 No.1 batsman on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings



Happy birthday to the extraordinary @imVkohli!

Virat Kohli labels himself as a ‘quick bowler’ before revealing his favourite cricketer

On November 4, i.e. just a day before the 32nd Virat Kohli birthday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a two-minute archival video on their social media accounts. The video in contention is the introduction of several superstars who took part in the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The video, titled ‘before they were famous’, featured introductions of modern-day legends like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Ravindra Jadeja and several others.

During Virat Kohli’s turn, the then 18-year-old surprisingly did not pick Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar as his favourite cricketer. The Indian Under-19 skipper named former South African opening batsman Herschelle Gibbs instead.

Virat Kohli also hilariously mistook his own bowling identity during the introductions. Much to the amusement of the fans, the then youngster labelled himself as a ‘right arm quick bowler’ in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2008’s introduction video.

ICC shares a special throwback video before Virat Kohli birthday, watch video

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? 👦



Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions 📽️



Which one’s your favourite? 😄 pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

A look into Virat Kohli career stats in international cricket

Virat Kohli career stats in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. More than 12 years since his debut, the right-handed batsman has garnered 21,901 international runs across all formats. He has registered 70 centuries in the process (27 in Tests, 43 in ODIs) and is currently placed No. 3 in terms of leading century-makers in the world after Sachin Tendulkar (100 tons) and Ricky Ponting (71). Additionally, Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the world to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Virat Kohli in Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

Virat Kohli is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), leading the Bangalore franchise in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He is now set to lead his side in their upcoming Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs fixture against Hyderabad. The Bangalore vs Hyderabad match will be played on Friday, November 6 at Abu Dhabi.

