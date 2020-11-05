Virat Kohli's 32nd Birthday Becomes One Of India's Top Twitter Trends, Fans Send In Wishes

Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who rose to fame after leading the nation to its second U-19 World Cup title in 2008, has certainly established himself as a force to reckon with since his debut in senior men's cricket. The captain of the Indian team is a powerhouse of emotions and wears his heart on his sleeves while on the field. Often touted as a modern-day legend, the cricketer with his dazzling performances, has been a God-send for Indian cricket. He rang in his 32nd birthday on Thursday and received wishes from all corners on his special day.

Virat Kohli Birthday: Bangalore team shared a heartfelt message to wish their leader

To the man who’s given blood, sweat and tears to the Red and Gold.



To our Leader and Legend, Here’s wishing KING KOHLI a very Happy Birthday!! 🤩🤩



Have a great day, Skip! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli pic.twitter.com/bnPUi7goot — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2020

Virat Kohli birthday: Fans flood social media with wishes for the cricketer

The cricketer enjoys an enormous fanbase globally, as he is often hailed as one of the most prolific run-getters of the era. Apart from enjoying a loyal following, he is also loved by the cricket fraternity and enjoys a great camaraderie with his teammates and opponents. Fans of the star were overjoyed on Virat Kohli's birthday as wishes and blessings poured in from all over the world for the 'King of Cricket'.

Happiest Birthday my King @imVkohli... May you get loads n loads success n happiness in life.. LOVE n RESPECT ALWAYS ❣️❣️❣️😘😘#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/0TVMUx5H8H — roli V SWARAJ (@rvsRoli) November 5, 2020

@imVkohli happy birthday king kholi run machine 🎂🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/OnJxntRQ0C — Natural Boy Hari (@NaturalBoyHari1) November 5, 2020

I celebrate for u....i fight for u....i cried for u....i will always stand for u...happy birthday @imVkohli..the most selfless man of cricket...#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #happybirhdayvirat pic.twitter.com/owZ8wGuHyc — Nikhil Rising (@nikhil_rising) November 5, 2020

Aggression🔥 Passion✅ Hard Work 💪Dadication 🇮🇳 Fitness💯 Consistency👌....

All In one...

Happy Birthday The Run Machine,Caption Virat Kohli...

Love you Boss ....❤️❤️🧡@imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli #HappyBirthdayKingKohli pic.twitter.com/AU0Pt4IckF — Arghyajit Biswas (@ArghyajitBiswa3) November 5, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Virat Kohli inches closer to fulfilling championship aspirations

As a batsman, Kohli has been a workhorse for the Bangalore franchise over the years in the cash-rich league. However, his splendid record in the league has not particularly reflected in the team's overall success. 2020 has given him an opportunity to turn things around this season. After the completion of the group stage, Bangalore find themselves at the fourth spot and will battle it out in the Eliminator.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump While Extending Support For Bangalore

Teams from Bangalore and Hyderabad will lock horns on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi. The contest will shatter the fortunes of the losing side and both sides are expected to go all guns blazing in the high-octane encounter. Virat Kohli, who has had a decent season with the bat with 460 runs to his name, is only two steps away from clinching his maiden Dream11 IPL title.

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

Acocrding to Forbes, Virat Kohli earned a staggering ₹196 crore (US$26 million) last year and was also the only Indian to feature in the Forbess World's Highest-Paid Athletes list. However, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) based on multiple multiple reports, while several reports claim that the Virat Kohli net worth figure is close to ₹1,700 crore (though unverified).

ALSO READ | Rohit Being Fit And Available Is Best News For Indian Cricket: Gavaskar

His earnings mainly include the compensation he receives for representing the Indian Cricket Team in all three formats as well as the Bangalore team in Dream11 IPL. He is paid ₹7 crore by The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) per annum as his salary, while he pockets ₹17 crore for leading the Bangalore team.

ALSO READ | Quinton De Kock Dream11 IPL 2020 Price, Stats, Net Worth And Personal Life

Virat Kohli is also the cricketer with the most endorsements to his name. Over the years the batsman has had associations with Boost, Himalaya, MRF, Puma, Audi, and many more. He also is the owner of several businesses. Chisel India. Wrogn, One8, Stepathlon Kids and Sport Convo are some ventures where Virat Kohli has invested.

ALSO READ | Which Cricketer Has Played The Maximum Number Of IPL Matches? IPL Facts And Stats Latest

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Bangalore team Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.