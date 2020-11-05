Virat Kohli Birthday: Star Batter Creates Another Unthinkable Dream11 IPL Season Record

Bangalore lost to Delhi by six wickets on Monday, November 2 to cap off their league stage in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite the defeat, the Virat Kohli-led side has managed to find a spot for themselves for the much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Apart from leading the franchise to the playoffs this year, Bangalore skipper and batting icon Kohli has also achieved a major batting milestone in the ongoing season.

Dream11 IPL 2020 celebrates 32nd Virat Kohli birthday occasion

Wishing @imVkohli - the @RCBTweets skipper and the leading run-getter in the history of IPL - a very happy birthday. 🎂👏



Let's revisit his 90*-run batting masterclass in #Dream11IPL to bring in his birthday 🎥👇 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 4, 2020

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL 2020 stats indicates cricketer holds unique record this season

Virat Kohli has played all 14 league matches for Bangalore in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Throughout the tournament, the prolific run-getter has aggregated 460 runs at an average of 46 with three sparkling half-centuries. He has maintained a strike-rate of 122.01.

Interestingly, Virat Kohli has ran 302 runs out of his 460-run seasonal tally. His remaining 158 runs came in boundaries with the help of 23 fours and 11 sixes. Kohli’s tally, running wise, is the highest of the season as he is 69 runs ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan. The Delhi opener has secured 233 runs while running between the wickets, which is significantly lower than his Indian teammate, despite scoring 65 more overall runs (525 runs in Dream11 IPL 2020) than Kohli.

Virat Kohli and Bangalore in Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

Virat Kohli now has the chance to extend his 302-run aggregate as he is set to lead Bangalore in their much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs fixture against Hyderabad. The Bangalore vs Hyderabad match will be hosted by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and conducted on Friday, November 6. Prior to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs, Virat Kohli and co. ended at No. 4 on the points table with 7 wins out of their 14 league matches.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli scores 50 off 43 balls against Chennai, watch video

