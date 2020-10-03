Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The upcoming Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) game will see Bangalore take on Rajasthan in the 15th match of the tournament. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3. Rajasthan are currently placed at No. 5 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Bangalore are placed a spot below.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Bangalore vs Rajasthan live

A look at the Points Table after Match 14 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/8d4aG9raBd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 2, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Rajasthan weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Bangalore vs Rajasthan weather forecast indicates no threat of rain. Temperatures near 37°C are expected during the commencement of the match. Humidity levels during the same period are likely to hover around 46%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game, with something there for spinners to work with as well. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 170. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first as the Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report indicates the surface is more suitable for setting up a target up front.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 3. For Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Bangalore vs Rajasthan live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Bangalore vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Bangalore vs Rajasthan live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.com

