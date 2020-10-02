Virat Kohli Paired Up With Devdutt Padikkal In Bangalore's New Mentorship Program: Watch

The Bangalore side is leaving no stones unturned in their pursuit of clinching their maiden championship title in Dream11 IPL 2020. The think tank at the franchise has come up with a special mentorship program for the players, where senior cricketers will be paired alongside youngsters so that they can learn from one another. The approach seems to pay dividends as the side has started their campaign with two major wins in their first three matches.

The Bangalore team posted a video on their YouTube channel where team director Mike Hesson revealed about details about the mentorship program. Opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who has had an impressive Dream11 IPL 2020 season so far with two half-centuries, has skipper Virat Kohli as his appointed "buddy". Hesson added that it was head coach Simon Katich, who wanted to introduce this program in the team so that the experience of senior campaigners rubs onto the younger lot and the senior players might also get to learn a thing or two from the players they are mentoring.

Speaking on Virat Kohli mentoring Devdutt Padikkal for the Dream11 IPL 2020, Hesson opined that there is no better mentor for the 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal than Virat Kohli and as both of them bat at a similar batting position, it is even more convenient. The management had organised a special session for the Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad, where the players had to introduce their buddies. In the video, Virat Kohli introduced Devdutt Padikkal by mentioning that the left-hander wants to be known as a good cricketer and an even better human being.

Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is paired opposite veteran bowler Dale Steyn, which as per Hesson will be beneficial for Saini in several ways. Steyn has played cricket all over the world in different conditions, which is why he is paired with an up-and-coming bowler by the management. Steyn was seen helping the Delhi-based bowler with the spikes of his shoes in the video shared by the franchise.

Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad

The Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad seems to be a very balanced one with the team benefitting from new recruits. The team has a stellar batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal. Their bowling line-up also has a lot of fire-power with Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa and Umesh Yadav. Here is the complete Bangalore Dream11 IPL squad.

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande.

Image Source: Bangalore Team Instagram

