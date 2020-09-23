Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Takes Subtle Dig At MS Dhoni, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

Brad Hogg took to Twitter and took an indirect dig at MS Dhoni for his lacklustre show with the bat while chasing a huge target against Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Written By Suraj Alva
Last Updated:
Dream11 IPL 2020

After a winning start against Mumbai, Chennai suffered their first loss of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after being beaten by the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan in a high scoring encounter in Sharjah on Tuesday. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat despite a valiant effort from Faf du Plessis with the bat. Dhoni also played some big shots in the end, which included 3 sixes in the final over. The Dhoni 3 sixes in an over moment against Tom Curran was not enough as Chennai still fell short of the target.

 Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Honours Kolkata Team Ahead Of Mumbai Clash; Watch Video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Archer 4 sixes helps Rajasthan to a huge total 

While Sanju Samson and Steve Smith set the tone for Rajasthan innings with fine half-centuries, it was the Archer 4 sixes in the final over that helped Rajasthan cross the 200-run mark. The Archer 4 sixes of Lungi Ngidi in the final over not only helped his side score 30 runs of the final over but also helped Rajasthan post a commanding total of 216-7.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

Chennai were hoping for a solid start from their openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson. But once both of them were sent back to the pavilion, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, while Faf du Plessis tried to hold the innings from another end. Sam Curran was sent up the order to play big shots and try to up the run rate but the fall of his wicket only increased the required run rate. 

Also Read: Jofra Archer Predicted Hitting 4 Sixes In A Row In 2015? Netizens Shocked At True Prophecy

Following Sam Curran's dismissal, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck, while Kedar Jadhav scored three boundaries before being dismissed. Following Kedar Jadhav's dismissal, MS Dhoni came to the crease but, the skipper kept taking singles and gave strike to du Plessis, who continued to play attacking shots. After the fall of the South African's wicket, the target looked out of reach as Dhoni's late flourish could not save Chennai from defeat.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg takes jibe at MS Dhoni with cryptic tweet 

Following the loss, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg took to Twitter and indirectly criticised MS Dhoni for his lacklustre show with the bat while chasing the huge target against Rajasthan during the Chennai vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to Brad Hogg's indirect jibe at MS Dhoni 

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai IPL team schedule 

Now that Chennai has completed two matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, lets take a look at the rest of the Chennai IPL team schedule -

Image Source: Brad Hogg/CSK/Twitter/Instagram

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section. Click here –

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

MS Dhoni SMASHES six out of the Sharjah Stadium, jubilant fan takes ball home: Watch

7 mins ago

Dhanashree Verma celebrates fiancee Yuzvendra Chahal's performance vs Hyderabad: Watch

11 mins ago

Brett Lee predicts THIS ex-team to make it to Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs

18 mins ago

EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd T20I game preview

25 mins ago

MS Dhoni scores runs after 440 days with 3 sixes in a row vs Rajasthan; watch video

42 mins ago

RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 predictions, team, top picks ECS T10 Cartaxo

47 mins ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS