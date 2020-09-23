Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Takes Subtle Dig At MS Dhoni, Gets Brutally Trolled On Twitter

After a winning start against Mumbai, Chennai suffered their first loss of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after being beaten by the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan in a high scoring encounter in Sharjah on Tuesday. The MS Dhoni-led side suffered a 16-run defeat despite a valiant effort from Faf du Plessis with the bat. Dhoni also played some big shots in the end, which included 3 sixes in the final over. The Dhoni 3 sixes in an over moment against Tom Curran was not enough as Chennai still fell short of the target.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Archer 4 sixes helps Rajasthan to a huge total

While Sanju Samson and Steve Smith set the tone for Rajasthan innings with fine half-centuries, it was the Archer 4 sixes in the final over that helped Rajasthan cross the 200-run mark. The Archer 4 sixes of Lungi Ngidi in the final over not only helped his side score 30 runs of the final over but also helped Rajasthan post a commanding total of 216-7.

Chennai were hoping for a solid start from their openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson. But once both of them were sent back to the pavilion, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals, while Faf du Plessis tried to hold the innings from another end. Sam Curran was sent up the order to play big shots and try to up the run rate but the fall of his wicket only increased the required run rate.

Following Sam Curran's dismissal, Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck, while Kedar Jadhav scored three boundaries before being dismissed. Following Kedar Jadhav's dismissal, MS Dhoni came to the crease but, the skipper kept taking singles and gave strike to du Plessis, who continued to play attacking shots. After the fall of the South African's wicket, the target looked out of reach as Dhoni's late flourish could not save Chennai from defeat.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg takes jibe at MS Dhoni with cryptic tweet

Following the loss, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg took to Twitter and indirectly criticised MS Dhoni for his lacklustre show with the bat while chasing the huge target against Rajasthan during the Chennai vs Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

If you sign up to play, you have to be ready for any situation, no excuses. #IPL2020 #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) September 23, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans react to Brad Hogg's indirect jibe at MS Dhoni

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai IPL team schedule

Now that Chennai has completed two matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, lets take a look at the rest of the Chennai IPL team schedule -

