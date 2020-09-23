Jofra Archer Predicted Hitting 4 Sixes In A Row In 2015? Netizens Shocked At True Prophecy

England speedster Jofra Archer is one of the leading pacers in the world at the moment, who is currently in the UAE playing for Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The lanky fast bowler, who is known for his sharp bouncers, has the ability to extract great bounce from any surface in the world. Jofra Archer has consistently been in the news lately, not for his bowling but for his tweets. The Barbados-born's tweets from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jofra Archer 4 sixes in 2 balls was predicted by the all-rounder himself in 2015

Jofra Archer has done it once again as he rightly predicted about the four consecutive sixes that he hit against Chennai in the final over of his side's innings on Tuesday. The right-arm pacer arrived at the crease after the fall of skipper Steve Smith when the scoreboard read 178/7 after 18.2 overs. With just 10 balls to go, Rajasthan were longing to get over the 200-run mark. Archer faced his first ball and took a single to retain the strike for the last over.

The England all-rounder had made his intentions clear from the first ball of the over as he picked up the slower one from Lungi Ngidi and swung his arms to smash the ball for a six over the long-off fielder, who was a mere spectator to Archer's sheer power. With a change of field in the next ball, Lungi Ngidi pitched the ball a little short to Archer, who was waiting for the length as he went over the square leg fielder this time to send the ball out of the park.

The Rajasthan star all-rounder once again displayed his mighty hitting abilities as he hit his third six in a row, this time over long-on. To make matters worse for the Lungi Ngidi, the sirens went up as it was a huge no-ball. The next ball also saw the same result as the ball sailed over the ropes in yet another no-ball by Lungi Ngidi. The Chennai pacer followed it up with a wide as he leaked 27 runs in 2 legal deliveries. The Rajasthan-based franchise scored 30 runs in the last over courtesy of Jofra Archer's brutal power-hitting.

However, the Englishman had already predicted about his four consecutive sixes way back in January 2015. Jofra Archer had apparently tweeted randomly, "6666". The Twitterati took note of the tweet and were in shock of how Archer has time and again, correctly predicted about the future events.

6666 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2015

Meanwhile, courtesy Jofra Archer's late blitz, Rajasthan set a gigantic target of 217 for Chennai to chase. The Men in Yellow had a good start to their innings, however, in the end, they fell short by 15 runs as Rajasthan kicked off their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign with a solid win.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN IPL TEAM TWITTER