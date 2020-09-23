Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Kolkata are all set to begin their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign when they take on Mumbai in Match 5 of the cash-rich league on Wednesday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Mumbai match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, here is a look at Kolkata vs Mumbai weather forecast, Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report and details for Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni concedes he's not batted for a while as Rajasthan beats Chennai

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Kolkata vs Mumbai weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 53%. It is going to be extremely humid with no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith gets reprieve on 51 after Sam Curran spills an easy catch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report

The tournament opener was played at this venue where the average score was around 160. Seamers had got some swing with the new ball while bowling under lights. According to the Kolkata vs Mumbai pitch report, dew might come into play which is why the team winning the toss would like to bowl first. Both sides possess some of the fiercest hitters of the game, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, calls THIS Rajasthan batsman dangerous

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, September 23. For Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Kolkata vs Mumbai IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar bowls 2 BIG no balls on return after Mitchell Marsh injury

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM