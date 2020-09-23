Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Honours Kolkata Team Ahead Of Mumbai Clash; Watch Video

The Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata team is about to play their first match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Wednesday, September 23, they will go up against defending champions Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the much-awaited Kolkata vs Mumbai’s Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture, the Dubai-based Burj Khalifa paid a lighting tribute to Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata side.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa lights up for Kolkata ahead of Kolkata vs Mumbai match

Just ahead of the Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 match-up, the Kolkata franchise took to their social media accounts to share a 49-second video of Burj Khalifa’s lighting tribute for their side. In the caption, they wrote “Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser!”. The Kolkata franchise also thanked Burj Khalifa for the lighting spectacle they displayed prior to the Kolkata vs Mumbai match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa’s tribute for Kolkata ahead of their opening game, watch video

شكران 🙌🏽



Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the 🔝



Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours.



What a welcome to the UAE tonight! 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, September 23. For the Kolkata vs Mumbai live scores from the Dream11 IPL 2020, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Kolkata vs Mumbai live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Mumbai live IPL game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Kolkata team for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik and Chris Green.

