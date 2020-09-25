Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai Vs Delhi Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Chennai will lock horns with Delhi in Match 7 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Chennai vs Delhi contest will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at Chennai vs Delhi weather forecast, Chennai vs Delhi pitch report and details for Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi weather forecast

The weather in Dubai has been quite unvarying in the past few days. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Chennai vs Delhi weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 44%. It is going to be humid with no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and an enthralling contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi pitch report

The last game that was played at this venue between Punjab and Bangalore saw the former scoring in excess of 200. The pitch is favourable to the batsmen but they will have to spend some time post which they can unleash themselves. Pacers will get some assistance with the new ball, however, once the ball is old they won't receive any help from the surface. There is a fair amount of spin in the wicket and as the game progresses, spinners will come into action. In the two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue so far, the team chasing has lost one and tied one. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first as opposed to the trend in the tournament of choosing to bowl first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL live scores and live streaming in India

For the Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 live in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, September 25. For Chennai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Chennai vs Delhi IPL live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM