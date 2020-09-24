Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Go Wild After Hardik Pandya's Reaction To Bumrah's Fielding

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
After losing the opening match of Dream11 IPL 2020 to Chennai, Mumbai beat Kolkata by 19 runs in their second match on Wednesday at Sharjah. A fine half-century from Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (80) and a noteworthy contribution from Suryakumar Yadav (46) helped Mumbai post a massive 195 runs on the board.
Apart from batsmen, the Mumbai bowlers kept Kolkata's batting lineup on their toes with some great bowling, while the fielders put in an outstanding effort to help the side register a 49-run win over their rivals. Hardik Pandya had an excellent day on the field during Mumbai vs Kolkata as his safe hands picked up three catches. However, apart from taking catches, during the Kolkata innings the all-rounder also lost his cool over Jasprit Bumrah's fielding effort on the field after the pacer failed to save a boundary.
The incident happened on the first delivery of the 12th over, which was bowled by Kieron Pollard. The West Indian bowled a slow ball to Kolkata batsman Eoin Morgan who played the shot towards backward point. Bumrah, who was stationed in that region tried to stop the ball by extending his hands, however, his fielding effort went in vain as the ball went past him towards the third-man region. Hardik Pandya tried his best to stop the ball from crossing the rope. His effort also went in vain.
Following the boundary, Hardik Pandya lost his cool at Bumrah and asked him to do better on the field. Hardik Pandya's reaction during the Mumbai vs Kolkata match did not go unnoticed as fans took to social media and shared their reactions.
Apart from Hardik Pandya losing his cool at Jasprit Bumrah during Kolkata innings, a bizarre occurence took place during the Mumbai innings. Mumbai looked to post a total beyond 200 after a fine start from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, their momentum was halted after Hardik Pandya's bizarre dismissal. While facing an Andre Russell delivery, Pandya hit his bat on the stumps, resulting in an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal. Despite Pandya's wicket, Mumbai posted a huge total and in the end, Mumbai beat Kolkata quite comfortably.
