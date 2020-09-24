Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch Expects Josh Philippe To Be A 'finisher' For Bangalore

Bangalore won their opening fixture of the Dream11 IPL 2020 by a narrow 10 run margin over Hyderabad. Having been invited to bat first by Hyderbad, Bangalore got off to a flyer as they raced to 53/0 at the end of the powerplay. In fact, at the 11-over mark, they were 90/0. The foundation was laid for a huge total, however, Bangalore could only manage 163/5.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch names Josh Philippe to be Bangalore's finisher

Virat Kohli couldn't score big but AB de Villiers' late blitz ensured that Bangalore reached a competitive total. Eventually, Bangalore went on to win the game but the fragilities in their lower-middle order were exposed. Bangalore's innings lacked a proper finisher who could provide the much-needed explosive finishing touch to the innings.

Now, Bangalore's latest recruit Aaron Finch has opened up on the player who can don the finisher's role for the side. Aaron Finch has reckoned that his countrymate, Josh Philippe who was brought by the Bangalore-based franchise for ₹20 lakh can become the team's finisher if he's given a fair run in that role.

Ahead of the Punjab vs Bangalore live game, Aaron Finch said that according to him, Josh Philippe can be the team's finisher. He added that the young Australian has got so much potential that he can play a number of roles. Aaron Finch stated that everyone has seen how successful Josh Philippe can be at the top of the order in Big Bash.

Aaron Finch opined that Josh Philippe is someone who can play all around the ground. Aaron Finch reiterated that Josh Philippe has got a lot of talent and skill so he thinks if the 23-year old is given enough time at each role, he will start to develop into that beautifully.

Aaron Finch also opened up about his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal who performed splendidly on his Dream11 IPL debut. The Australian limited-overs skipper said that Padikkal got off to a great start the other day so it was his job to just try and get him back on strike and let him keep playing really well and aggressive. However, Finch added that there’ll be some days when that role is reversed and he'll get off to a bit of a flier.

Meanwhile, Bangalore will take on Punjab in Match 6 on Thursday, September 24 in Dubai. Both Punjab and Bangalore will look to secure a win in Thursday's match. Punjab are coming into this contest on the back off a heart-breaking loss against Delhi; a match which went to Super Over. On the other hand, Bangalore secured a win in their first fixture against Hyderabad and will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming and IPL live scores

For Punjab vs Bangalore live contest, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, September 24. For Punjab vs Bangalore ive scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Punjab vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: BANGALORE IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM