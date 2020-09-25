Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Fined 12 Lakh For Bangalore's Slow Over-rate Versus Punjab

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined on Thursday for breach of the code of conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Virat Kohli-led Bangalore crumbled to a 97-run defeat in the hands of Punjab, with the skipper not having a good day on the field - including two precious deep catches and departing for a low score with the bat. The fine for maintaining slow over-rate comes as an additional blow to Virat Kohli as he was levied Rs 12 lakh fine from his match fee.

Virat Kohli fined for maintaining slow over-rate

"Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Punjab in Dubai on 24 September 2020. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh", IPL's statement read.

'Couple of important chances went down'

"Yeah it didn't (go well). I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have been under pressure from ball one of the chase."

"We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kinds of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them. We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on. Learn from the mistakes we make," Kohli added.

Punjab defeat Bangalore by 97 runs

Bagging their first two points of the season, Punjab defeated Bangalore by a massive margin of 100 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Batting first, KL Rahul led his team to a formidable total of 206 off 20 overs. After a stunning batting display, Punjab put up a wonderful show with the ball as they scalped quick wickets in the first three overs giving Bangalore no room to score.

