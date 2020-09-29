Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 11 Delhi Vs Hyderabad: Rishabh Pant, Kane Williamson Lead H2H Stats

Delhi and Hyderabad are all set to lock horns with each other in Match 11 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 29 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi vs Hyderabad match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both the sides are packed with some prominent players in the shortest format of the game, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards. As Delhi gear up to take on Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Delhi vs Hyderabad head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Hyderabad head to head record

According to the Delhi vs Hyderabad head to head record, Hyderabad and Delhi have faced each other 15 times in the cash-rich league. It is David Warner's men who slightly lead the Delhi vs Hyderabad head to head record, 9-6. During the last edition of the tournament, both teams battled it out in two league games an won one each. While Rajasthan beat Delhi in their own backyard by five wickets, Shreyas Iyer's men avenged their defeat in the reverse fixture by emerging victorious by two wickets.

These two sides met in the UAE way back in 2014 edition of the tournament where Hyderbad thumped Delhi by just four runs. The Orange Army may have a psychological advantage going into the Delhi vs Hyderabad fixture but if current form is anything to go by, it is the Delhi outfit who holds the upper hand with two wins in two games while Hyderabad have lost both their games. As a result, Delhi are on top of the points table while Hyderabad is at the very bottom of it.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kane Williamson and Rishabh Pant lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Delhi vs Hyderabad head to head record, it is Ajinkya Rahane who has scored the most number of runs against Hyderabad with 371 runs in 15 innings. although those were in Rajasthan colours predominantly. Rahane is followed by Delhi gloveman Rishabh Pant, who has scored 328 runs in just 9 innings at a splendid average of 46.85. Rishabh Pant had also scored a magnificent hundred (128*) against the Delhi franchise in the 2018 season. On the other hand, for Hyderabad, it is Manish Pandey who leads the top-scorers charts against Delhi with 372 runs in 17 innings.

Manish Pandey is followed by Kane Williamson, who has been exceptional against Delhi, scoring 286 runs across seven innings at a stunning average of 57.20. The New Zealand skipper was carrying a niggle during the start of the tournament but is fit and raring to go in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Considering his form against Delhi and Hyderbad's middle order woes in the first two games of the Dream11 IPL 2020, David Warner may be tempted to include the Kiwi international in the playing XI for the Delhi vs Hyderabad fixture on Tuesday.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Mohit Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Delhi against Hyderabad with 14 scalps to his name. On the other hand, for Hyderabad, it is Sandeep Sharma who has bagged the most number of wickets against Delhi with the right-arm pacer accounting for 15 wickets. The Delhi vs Hyderabad live game has some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

