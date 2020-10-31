Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Pitch Report And Dubai Weather Forecast

The Match 51 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Delhi locking horns with Mumbai on Sunday, October 31 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Delhi vs Mumbai live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last games. While Delhi suffered a massive 88-run loss against Hyderbad, Mumbai defeated Bangalore by five wickets.

The upcoming fixture between the two sides is a crucial match as a loss here will jeopardize Delhi's chances of making it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Mumbai who have already qualified in the playoffs will look to strengthen their position in the points table. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Mumbai weather forecast, Delhi vs Mumbai pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Mumbai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Delhi vs Mumbai weather forecast

The temperature in Dubai has reduced considerably in the last few days which is why the weather during the Delhi vs Mumbai match will be pleasant. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages to 30°C at around 7:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 31-51%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Mumbai match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi vs Mumbai pitch report

The Dubai wicket has been favourable to the team batting first during the first few weeks of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the twenty-two matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on twelve occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won seven matches. The key for batsmen will be to make the most of the powerplay.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 170+. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and chase it down.

Delhi vs Mumbai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Delhi vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 31. For Delhi vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Delhi vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

