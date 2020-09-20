Home
Dream11 IPL 2020: Dhoni Registers 100th Victory As Chennai Captain With Curtain-raiser Win

Deam11 IPL 2020 opened with a superb match as Chennai beat the defending champions Mumbai to register a 5 wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sat

Written By Shubham Bose
Last Updated:
Dhoni registers 100th victory as Chennai captain

Deam11 IPL 2020 opened with a superb match as Chennai beat the defending champions Mumbai to register a 5 wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The match also marked Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s hundredth victory with the franchise. 

Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Congratulates Chennai For Victory, Lauds Curran's Cameo

100th Victory as Chennai Captain

With Mumbai being first up to bat, Dhoni had his squad restrict their arch-rivals' big-hitters just 162/3 in their 20 overs. In the next inning the ‘Yellow Army’ was off to a disastrous start after the dismissals of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs, but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis partnership kept Chennai strong in the game. Rayadu was awarded the player of the match for his innings of 72 runs off 48 deliveries.

Read: 'Plenty Of Positives, But Plenty Of Areas To Improve': Dhoni After 5-wicket Win Vs Mumbai

‘Plenty of Positives’

During the post-match interview, Dhoni said that the Chennai side came off from the Deam11 IPL 2020 curtain opener with several positives but nevertheless he sees several areas where improvements can still be made. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma remarked that the squad was 10-15 runs short against Chennai. He added that du Plessis and Rayudu played brilliant knocks for their team but in contrast, none of the batters from his side could really get going after getting a start.

Sehwag Congratulates Chennai

In a cheeky tweet, Virender Sehwag lauded the Chennai side for a stunning opening to the season. Sehwag also lauded Rayadu's brilliant knocks and Faf du Plessis’s stunner of a catch that sent Hardik Pandya back to the dugout.

Read: Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash

Read: Dhoni's Rare DRS Errors Leave Fans Baffled As Mumbai Vs Chennai Intensifies

First Published:
