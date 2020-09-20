Dream11 IPL 2020: Dhoni Registers 100th Victory As Chennai Captain With Curtain-raiser Win

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Deam11 IPL 2020 opened with a superb match as Chennai beat the defending champions Mumbai to register a 5 wicket win at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The match also marked Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s hundredth victory with the franchise.
.@msdhoni now has a century of wins as @ChennaiIPL's captain 💯#IPL2020 #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/KZNHuw0z8F— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 19, 2020
Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Congratulates Chennai For Victory, Lauds Curran's Cameo
With Mumbai being first up to bat, Dhoni had his squad restrict their arch-rivals' big-hitters just 162/3 in their 20 overs. In the next inning the ‘Yellow Army’ was off to a disastrous start after the dismissals of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs, but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis partnership kept Chennai strong in the game. Rayadu was awarded the player of the match for his innings of 72 runs off 48 deliveries.
Read: 'Plenty Of Positives, But Plenty Of Areas To Improve': Dhoni After 5-wicket Win Vs Mumbai
During the post-match interview, Dhoni said that the Chennai side came off from the Deam11 IPL 2020 curtain opener with several positives but nevertheless he sees several areas where improvements can still be made. Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma remarked that the squad was 10-15 runs short against Chennai. He added that du Plessis and Rayudu played brilliant knocks for their team but in contrast, none of the batters from his side could really get going after getting a start.
In a cheeky tweet, Virender Sehwag lauded the Chennai side for a stunning opening to the season. Sehwag also lauded Rayadu's brilliant knocks and Faf du Plessis’s stunner of a catch that sent Hardik Pandya back to the dugout.
Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2020
Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.
Idli beats Vada Pav again #CSKvsMI
Read: Suresh Raina Sends 'all The Good Vibes' To Chennai Team In UAE Ahead Of IPL Opening Clash
Read: Dhoni's Rare DRS Errors Leave Fans Baffled As Mumbai Vs Chennai Intensifies
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag congratulates Chennai for victory, lauds Curran's cameo
21 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans hail Dhoni & Co. after their emphatic win over arch-rivals Mumbai
32 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 1 Mumbai vs Chennai pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
11 hours ago
'Plenty of positives, but plenty of areas to improve': Dhoni after 5-wicket win vs Mumbai
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai draw first blood, beat arch-rivals Mumbai in the curtain-raiser
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chennai defeat Mumbai by 5 wickets, Rayadu top scores
7 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points