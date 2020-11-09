Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Match Date, Venue, Timings And All Team News Ahead Of The Big Match

The Dream11 IPL 2020 will see its conclusion on Tuesday as Mumbai will take on Delhi in Dubai. The two top teams of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table have already faced each other once in the playoffs, where Mumbai won by 57 runs. That forced Shreyas Iyer and team to lock horns with Hyderabad in the second qualifier, which they won by 17 runs on Sunday.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Dream11 IPL 2020 final preview and team news

Mumbai has have been the tournament’s standout team as they won 9 out of their last 14 matches. With captain Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan leading the batting side of the team, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have both been in magnificent form with the ball. Fans also have high expectations from captain Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya going into the highly-anticipated finale.

Delhi, on the other hand, may have lost six matches in the tournament but they still boast of some incredible performers, who have the power to flip the match. Shreyas Iyer will be looking to the competition’s leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada and opener Shikhar Dhawan, who scored back-to-back centuries during the group stage. Apart from these, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin and others are also expected to shine in the finale.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Dream11 IPL 2020 final match date, time & venue

IPL 2020 final match date: Tuesday, November 10, 2020

IPL 2020 final match timings: 7:30 pm IST

IPL 2020 final venue: Dubai International Stadium in Dubai

Mumbai vs Delhi: Dream11 IPL 2020 final squads

Mumbai Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Delhi Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Praveen Dubey

