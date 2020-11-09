Rohit Sharma To Achieve Big, Historic Milestone In Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Vs Delhi

Despite not having a big season with the bat, Rohit Sharma still marshalled his troops all the way to the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 to take on the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side. While Delhi are eyeing their maiden trophy, Mumbai are the defending champions. The Mumbai vs Delhi final is also of utmost importance for Rohit Sharma as he is all set to join Chennai skipper MS Dhoni in an elite list.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira's Play Date Adored By Fans; See Picture

Mumbai vs Delhi final: Rohit Sharma set to achieve a major milestone

When Rohit Sharma steps on the field on Tuesday, November 10 for the Mumbai vs Delhi final, he will become the 2nd player to complete 200 Dream11 IPL matches and would be the second player to do so after MS Dhoni completed the feat this season. Currently, the number for the Rohit Sharma Dream11 IPL matches stands at 199 and had he not missed a couple of league stage matches due to hamstring issues, he would have achieved the feat long time back during the league stage matches.

Throughout his career, Sharma has missed only six Dream11 IPL matches - one for now dysfunctional Deccan Chargers and five for Mumbai. Apart from completing 200 matches, Sharma could also make Mumbai only the second team after Chennai to successfully defend the trophy if they go onto win the Mumbai vs Delhi final.

Also Read: Women's T20 Challenge Final Trailblazers Vs Supernovas Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Info

Former Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik, is third on the list with 196 matches. Chennai star Suresh Raina, who skipped the Dream11 IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, sits at the fourth spot with 193 caps. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is at the fifth spot with 192 caps.

Also Read: Abdul Samad's 16-ball 33 That Impressed Dream11 IPL Neutrals And Hyderabad Fans: Watch

Mumbai vs Delhi final: Rohit Sharma IPL career

Having started his IPL career with the Chargers, he played for the Hyderabad side for three seasons, winning one title. He signed for Mumbai in 2011 and since has been a vital part of the franchise. Rohit has led his Mumbai to four Dream11 IPL title victories in a span of just seven years.

Also Read: Shane Warne Names Childhood Cricketing Idol And It Is NOT An Australian Player

The 33-year-old was appointed skipper after current Delhi coach Ricky Ponting stepped down from the post while playing for franchisee during the 2013 season. He won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Speaking about batting performances, Rohit Sharma is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Dream11 IPL history with 5162 runs. He has one century and 38 half-centuries in the league.

Image: Mumbai / Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.