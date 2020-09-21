Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle Decodes Reason Behind Poor Chris Jordan Short Run Call

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (Dream11 IPL 2020) got underway on Saturday with an exciting contest between Mumbai and Chennai where the latter emerged victorious. With just two days into the tournament, the Dream11 IPL 2020 found itself amidst controversy during Match 2 between Delhi and Punjab. The controversy arose due to an umpiring error which affected the result of the game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Harsha Bhogle opens up on the Jordan short run error

During the 19th over of the Punjab innings, Chris Jordan had reached his ground while taking a run which was given at the time by the umpire. But after the end of the 19th over, one run was deducted from their account which brought the equation down to 13 off the final over. Moreover, the third umpire didn't intervene and rectify the error.

The Jordan short run, which was wrongly given due to an umpiring error, eventually had a say on the match's result. The replays showed that Chris Jordan had comfortably made his ground. If the umpire had not given the Chris Jordan short run, Punjab would have finished the match earlier and could have avoided the Super Over where they were comprehensively beaten by Delhi.

The netizens were left fuming because of the Jordan short run umpiring error, which cost Punjab the match. Fans, as well as, cricketers took to Twitter and criticised the umpiring standards in the lucrative league. Several reactions poured in where fans expressed their anger and disappointment towards the umpire, who made the error, despite the presence of technology.

Now, cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle has revealed the reason behind the TV umpire's decision to not intervene in the matter. Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter and explained that according to the rules, the TV umpire cannot over-rule the on-field umpire’s decision in terms of line calls. However, Harsha Bhogle further said that in future, all the line calls should be sent to the third-umpire to minimise umpiring errors on the field.

Harsha Bhogle reckoned that during the Dream11 IPL 2020 match between Delhi and Punjab, it would have been wise to change the score because there was clear evidence that the batsman had completed the run. Harsha Bhogle gave example saying that scores have been changed in the past to correct the umpiring errors.

Delhi vs Punjab Super Over: Harsha Bhogle's take on the controversy

As things stand, the 3rd umpire cannot over-rule the on-ground umpire. But in course of time I see every line call being adjudicated off-ground with a trained replay editor, not only the 3rd umpire, watching the output of all the line cameras. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2020

In this case, it would have been prudent to change the score because the same batsman was on strike and the fielding team couldn't have changed tactics. Scores have been changed in international cricket in the past to rectify errors. Best time was between overs 19 & 20. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the focus shifts to Match 3 between Hyderabad and Bangalore which is set to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The action of the mouth-watering Hyderabad vs Bangalore clash is set to commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Bangalore live streaming in India

