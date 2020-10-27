Dream11 IPL 2020 Has Been Rohit Sharma's Worst Season In The Competition Ever?

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury during the nail-biting league clash against Punjab due to which he has missed his side’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games. There hasn't been any update by the franchise about the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury or any confirmation of his return. However, it seems likely that the veteran opener will no more be a part of the tournament as he wasn’t selected in the India vs Australia 2020 squad seemingly due to his hamstring injury.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant trolled by netizens after limited-overs snub from the Australia series

Rohit Sharma's below-par season comes to end?

After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit Sharma before taking a final call. This is the second time this year that the 33-year-old has had to miss games due to injury. Rohit Sharma flew back early from India’s tour of New Zealand at the start of the year after sustaining an injury.

Although it looks as if Mumbai might lose skipper Rohit Sharma at such a crucial juncture in the competition, he was seen training hard on Monday in the nets, which is an indication that his injury is manageable as of now, if not gone completely. The right-hander is the most successful captain in the history of the league as he has led Mumbai to four IPL titles in just seven years.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 2020: Rishabh Pant not to be preferred by Virat Kohli for Australia tour due to 'weight issues'?

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won't be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

However, Rohit Sharma hasn't really got going in the ongoing season of the IPL. Rohit has played nine matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored 260 runs at a mediocre average of 28.88. These numbers are way below Rohit Sharma's usual standards. Barring a couple of fifties, the Mumbai captain has not been able to convert his starts into big scores, which is very unlike him.

The 2020 season could remind many of the batsman's ardent fans of his outings in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, Rohit Sharma's average crashed to 23.78 from 17 matches with a top score of 67. In 2018, his average was 23.83 but played just 14 games, which is why he only scored 286 runs vis a vis 333 of them in the previous season. Should Rohit fail in the upcoming games, 2020 might be his worst season of all-time in terms of returns with the bat.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant amuses fans after mimicking Ricky Ponting from behind in interview: Watch

Mumbai are almost on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs as they just need one win to seal their place in the top four. The Men in Blue have played 11 matches so far, having won seven and lost four. Mumbai will now clash with Virat Kohli's Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 28 in Abu Dhabi. This fixture becomes all the more important because the winner of this contest will book their place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant gets out cheaply again, irked netizens slam 'overrated player'

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.