Jasprit Bumrah's Yorker To Jos Buttler Misses The Stumps By An Inch, Fans Stunned: Watch

Jasprit Bumrah is considered as one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket and his toe crushing yorkers have got better of some of the best players in the world. Currently, the pacer is playing for Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and had a slow start to the campaign. However, the pacer bounced back to produce his career best spell vs Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Jumps To 2nd In Dream11 IPL 2020 Highest Wicket-takers List Behind K Rabada

On Tuesday, Jasprit Bumrah produced the best spell of his Dream11 IPL career, picking up 4 wickets during the match against Rajasthan. The Bumrah 4-20 vs Rajasthan spell helped Mumbai to a 57-run victory and also climb to the top position on the points table. Coming to the Dream11 IPL 2020 highest wicket takers list, Bumrah's figures helped him climb to the second spot with 11 wickets. The Dream11 IPL highest wicket takers list is led by Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai No.1 On Points Table, Nos. 2, 3 And 4 On Top Wicket-takers' List

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah near-perfect yorker dismissed Jos Buttler

While Jasprit Bumrah's bowling effort rattled Rajasthan's batting order, the highlight moment from his spell was a yorker delivery that missed Jos Buttler's off stump by inches. The incident occurred in the third ball of the fourth over. Rajasthan were struggling at 12-3 and all hopes were pinned at Buttler to take them across the finish line. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a yorker that Jos Buttler missed but the ball missed the stumps instead by the closest of margins. Here's the video of the incident -

Also Read: Kieron Pollard Takes Stunning Rebound Catch At Long-on To Dismiss Jos Buttler: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Recap of Bumrah 4-20 vs Rajasthan spell and Mumbai's win

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Sharma, along with his opening partner Quinton de Kock, put on a 49-run stand before the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed by Rajasthan's debutant pacer Kartik Tyagi. Suryakumar Yadav alongwith his skipper continued to assert their dominance over the Rajasthan bowlers by scoring runs with ease. Following Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's wickets, Yadav continued to score runs and was supported by Krunal Pandya and later on by Hardik Pandya, as Mumbai posted a total of 193-4.

Give us a thumbs-up if you've got a 4-wkt haul 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ZqwOHm0ESK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 6, 2020

While chasing such a huge total, Rajasthan lost the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal very early. All the hopes were then pinned on Steve Smith to revive the innings but Jasprit Bumrah had other ideas. The Bumrah 4-20 vs Rajasthan spell started with the dismissal of Rajasthan captain Steve Smith. After Smith's dismissal, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the wickets of Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer to finish with his career-best figures.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Stats And Highlights Ft. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source: Indian Premier League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.