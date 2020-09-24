Home
Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata Vs Mumbai: Top Stats From The Game Ft. Rohit Sharma And Pollard

The recently-concluded Kolkata vs Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 clash at Abu Dhabi witnessed several records, including the record of 200 sixes by Rohit Sharma.

Written By Aakash Saini
Dream11 IPL 2020

Mumbai, on the back of their skipper Rohit Sharma’s heroics, defeated Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata in a one-sided affair in the fifth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The match, conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 23, witnessed several statistical updates from the likes of Kieron Pollard and captain Sharma himself. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Mumbai vs Kolkata’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table after Mumbai vs Kolkata result

Dream11 IPL 2020: All records broken or levelled during Mumbai’s one-sided win over Kolkata

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard completes 150 matches for Mumbai

Dynamic West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard took field for Mumbai for the 150th time through the recently-concluded match. He celebrated the occasion by scoring an unbeaten 13 and by picking up the wicket of Kolkata’s Nitish Rana. By doing so, the burly Trinidadian became the first player in tournament’s history to play 150 matches for Mumbai and he is followed by Rohit Sharma (145 matches) and Harbhajan Singh (136 matches).

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma plunders Kolkata with 80

After Mumbai’s 49-run win, skipper Rohit Sharma was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his 80 runs from just 54 balls. Through his match-winning innings, the stylish right-handed batsman also overtook Hyderabad captain David Warner as IPL batsmen with the most runs against Kolkata. Rohit Sharma has now scored 904 runs against Kolkata in comparison to David Warner’s tally of 829 runs against the same opponents.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma 200 sixes in Dream11 IPL

Apart from achieving a batting milestone against Kolkata, Rohit Sharma also became the fourth batsman in tournament’s history to hit 200 sixes across all IPL seasons. He reached the landmark figure when he struck his sixth six during his match-winning knock. Sharma is currently only behind Chris Gayle (326 sixes), AB de Villiers (214 sixes) and MS Dhoni (212 sixes) in terms of the number of maximums struck in the IPL.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai extends domination over Kolkata

With Mumbai’s 49-run win, Rohit Sharma and co. registered their opening points in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Interestingly, their victory was also their 20th win overall against the Kolkata franchise. No other team has defeated anyone 20 times in head-to-head encounters, with the next best record being Kolkata’s 17 wins over Punjab.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai IPL team schedule

Image source: IPL Twitter

First Published:
