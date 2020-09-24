Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata Vs Mumbai: Top Stats From The Game Ft. Rohit Sharma And Pollard

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Mumbai, on the back of their skipper Rohit Sharma’s heroics, defeated Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata in a one-sided affair in the fifth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The match, conducted at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 23, witnessed several statistical updates from the likes of Kieron Pollard and captain Sharma himself. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Mumbai vs Kolkata’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game.
A look at the Points Table after Match 5 of #Dream11IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/zJjwGqErxE— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Dynamic West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard took field for Mumbai for the 150th time through the recently-concluded match. He celebrated the occasion by scoring an unbeaten 13 and by picking up the wicket of Kolkata’s Nitish Rana. By doing so, the burly Trinidadian became the first player in tournament’s history to play 150 matches for Mumbai and he is followed by Rohit Sharma (145 matches) and Harbhajan Singh (136 matches).
The first player to represent us in 150 @IPL games 👏👏— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 23, 2020
Take a bow, Polly 💙#Polly150 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/kphKMae6pV
After Mumbai’s 49-run win, skipper Rohit Sharma was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his 80 runs from just 54 balls. Through his match-winning innings, the stylish right-handed batsman also overtook Hyderabad captain David Warner as IPL batsmen with the most runs against Kolkata. Rohit Sharma has now scored 904 runs against Kolkata in comparison to David Warner’s tally of 829 runs against the same opponents.
See it, Pull it, Rohit— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
3 Pull shots for a SIX. This is @ImRo45 playing his favourite shot and sending them into the stands.
📽️📽️https://t.co/ZnfZ8yYpdY #Dream11IPL #KKRvMI
Apart from achieving a batting milestone against Kolkata, Rohit Sharma also became the fourth batsman in tournament’s history to hit 200 sixes across all IPL seasons. He reached the landmark figure when he struck his sixth six during his match-winning knock. Sharma is currently only behind Chris Gayle (326 sixes), AB de Villiers (214 sixes) and MS Dhoni (212 sixes) in terms of the number of maximums struck in the IPL.
🚨 Milestone Alert— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
The HITMAN now has 200* SIXES in the IPL.@ImRo45 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/aaM9XVYyD6
With Mumbai’s 49-run win, Rohit Sharma and co. registered their opening points in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. Interestingly, their victory was also their 20th win overall against the Kolkata franchise. No other team has defeated anyone 20 times in head-to-head encounters, with the next best record being Kolkata’s 17 wins over Punjab.
That's that from Match 5 as the Mumbai Indians win by 49 runs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 23, 2020
Scorecard - https://t.co/xDQdI54h5N #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/j58dPCYVQl
We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020
Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A
