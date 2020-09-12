Mumbai Indians Fans Excited As Kieron Pollard Arrives In UAE Along With Family For IPL

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is right around the corner and players are arriving in numbers in the UAE for the 13th edition of the T20 tournament. The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in March 2020 in India. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had forced a change in date and location.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders Partner With IPL '1st-timers' And Indian Popular Soap Brand Medimix

On Saturday, defending champions Mumbai Indians welcomed two of their key players to their Abu Dhabi set-up - Kieron Pollard and Sherfane Rutherford. Mumbai Indians shared the picture of Kieron Pollard with his family and Sherfane Rutherford arriving at the team hotel to their Instagram handle. The picture was subject to positive reception from fans, with most expecting Pollard to continue his momentum from the Caribbean Premier League 2020 and starring for Mumbai in their quest for the fifth IPL title.

Social media reaction to Kieron Pollard's arrival in UAE ahead of IPL 2020

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle Keeps Fingers Crossed While Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results Ahead Of IPL 2020

What can MI fans expect from Kieron Pollard and Sherfane Rutherford in IPL 2020?

As mentioned above, Keiron Pollard enjoyed a stellar run in the CPL 2020, leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to the champions trophy. The 33-year-old picked up the Player of the Tournament award and played a crucial role as his team beat the St Lucia Zouks in the final. The all-rounder starred with the ball for Trinbago, picking up four wickets for 30 runs to set up a comfortable chase for his side. Lendl Simmons (84*) and Darren Bravo (58*) led with the bat as Trinbago Knight Riders won the match with eight wickets in hand. MI fans should be excited as Pollard will be joining the defending IPL champs on the back of his 14th T20 title overall.

Unlike Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford struggled to adapt to the slow pitches during the CPL 2020. The 22-year-old scored a mere 39 runs in seven innings for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. He will be hoping for a much better run of form in the UAE, especially with a hefty ₹2 crore price tag attached to him.

MI squad for IPL 2020

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankul Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary

Wicket Keepers: Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock,

All Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh

Bowlers: Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians will kickstart their IPL campaign on September 19 against Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Ali Khan Set To Become First American To Play In IPL, Replaces Harry Gurney At KKR

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Predicts Team That Will Win IPL 2020 And It Is NOT CSK Or MI

(Image Credits: Mumbai Indians Instagram Handle)