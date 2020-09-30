Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 12 Rajasthan Vs Kolkata Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

Rajasthan will square off with Kolkata in Match 12 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 30 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Rajasthan vs Kolkata live game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are coming on the back of wins which is why they will be running high on confidence.

While table-toppers Rajasthan will look to continue their domination in the tournament and remain at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table, Kolkata will look to sneak into the top four by winning the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live game. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Rajasthan vs Kolkata weather forecast, Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report and details for the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata weather forecast

The weather in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far has been immensely hot and the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live game will be no exception. Players' fitness will be put to test as it has been throughout the competition so far. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Rajasthan vs Kolkata weather forecast is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (33°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover around 35%, which will just keep on increasing as the game progresses. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has already played host to two of the most thrilling games in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far. The last game at this venue between Bangalore and Mumbai ended up in a tie with the former winning the contest in the Super Over. This pitch has been favourable for the batsmen with runs being scored in abundance. According to the Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report, the average score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 so far is 180.

Pacers will get some swing with the new ball while spinners don't have much in the surface. The slow bowlers will have difficulty bowling in the second half of the game because of the dew. The teams chasing at this venue have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far.

While three games have been lost by the team batting second, two matches have been tied. As per the Rajasthan vs Kolkata pitch report, the team winning the toss should look to bat first as opposed to the trend in this competition of choosing to field first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Kolkata live scores and live streaming in India

For the Rajasthan vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, September 30. For Rajasthan vs Kolkata live Dream11 IPL live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Rajasthan vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

