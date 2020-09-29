Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Hail Dream11 IPL As The 'best Cricket Tournament In The World'

The Dream11 IPL 2020 has showcased enthralling cricket matches for its audiences within its first 10 days itself . Impressed with the intensity of the cricket matches in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and the thrilling nature of the same, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to his Twitter account and so did BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to label the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the best cricket tournament in the world.

Sourav Ganguly was pleased with the talent that was displayed during the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over game. The 'Prince of Kolkata' took to the micro-blogging site to express his excitement on the show that both the teams put up in their Dream11 IPL 2020 clash. In a separate tweet, Sourav Ganguly also asked fans of the league to fasten their seat belts for more such high- octane encounters in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Sourav Ganguly was instrumental in organising the Dream11 IPL 2020 successfully despite many COVID-19-enforced challenges.

Cmon india .. don’t go any where it’s IPL....fasten ur seat belts .. just WOW..@bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 28, 2020

What a game ..that’s why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 27, 2020

Along with Sourav Ganguly, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also showered praised on youngster Ishan Kishan for his stellar innings of 99 that helped the Mumbai side to get back into the game and got to Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over mark. Hailing the Dream11 IPL 2020 as the world's best cricket league, Jay Shah seemed happy with the way things have transpired.

Another day, another youngster rising to the occasion @ishankishan51 and another Super Over.



World's best Cricket league #Dream11IPL is giving us some breathtaking performances day in and day out.



Didn’t we all miss this?@IPL @BCCI @mipaltan @RCBTweets #RCBvsMI — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 28, 2020

Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Fans could not have asked for more as two of the most potent batting units of the Dream11 IPL 2020 were pitted against each other on Monday, The entertainment quotient for the fans was at its peak as over 400 runs were scored during the match which ultimately went down to the wire till the Super Over.

Rohit Sharma and co. could only manage seven runs as they batted first in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. Navdeep Saini held his nerves under pressure and bowled a disciplined over. Virat Kohli came out to bat with AB de Villiers as they chased down the target on the very last ball of Jasprit Bumrah's Super Over.

Dream11 IPL points table

The Virat Kohli-led side jump to the third spot after emerging victorious in Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over. The Mumbai team, which was stationed at the fourth place, fell to the fifth position after their loss. Delhi continue to be the table toppers with two wins in their two games, followed by Rajasthan with an equal number of points on the Dream11 IPL points table.

