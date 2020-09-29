Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata, Rajasthan Get Into Twitter Banter Ahead Of High-octane Clash

Dinesh Karthik will be a relieved man after the Kolkata side got off the mark with a win over Hyderabad. However, the team's upcoming clash will be a challenging one for Dinesh Karthik and co as they gear up to face an unbeaten Rajasthan side. The two teams are set to battle it out on September 30, 7:30 pm IST onwards at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Kolkata team took to their Twitter account to share a post in which their captain Dinesh Karthik is engrossed in a serious discussion in what seems to be a brainstorming session with the franchise's new head coach, Brendon McCullum and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar ahead of their Dream11 IPL 2020 clash. The Rajasthan team chose to comment on the post by indicating that they are keeping an eye on the Kolkata think tank's conversation.

Dream11 IPL 2020 is set to host yet another promising contest, as the two teams will battle it out to pick up some vital points. The Rajasthan side is on a roll in Dream11 IPL 2020 so far with some sensational batting performances. Over in the Kolkata side, Dinesh Karthik led his side to victory against a formidable Hyderabad as he was at his best with the field placements and timely bowling changes. It will be interesting to see how Rajasthan fare at Dubai after their exploits in Sharjah in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kolkata squad for Dream11 IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green

The Kolkata squad for the Dream11 IPL season appears well-balanced, with a potent spin attack being the highlight. Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan bring some firepower to the middle order whereas Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill have proven to be dependable openers. With the inclusion of Pat Cummins and Ali Khan, the side also possesses a dangerous seam attack for Dream11 IPL 2020.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL schedule:

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table

The Kolkata side is stationed in sixth position in the league and will look to rise up the standings by winning their battle against Rajasthan this week. The Steve Smith-led side have dominated their opponents so far in Dream11 IPL 2020 and occupy the second spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings with four points.

Image Source: Kolkata IPL team Twitter

