Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 33 Rajasthan Vs Bangalore Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 33rd match of the tournament as Rajasthan take on Bangalore on Saturday, October 17. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Heading into the fixture, the Bangalore side is placed at No. 3 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table while Rajasthan are languishing at No. 7 in the tournament.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Rajasthan vs Bangalore live

#MumbaiIndians are back on top in the Points Table after Match 32 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/eRf9uQ2YRq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Bangalore weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Rajasthan vs Bangalore weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. The temperature is expected to be around 36°C during the course of the match. Furthermore, as per the Rajasthan vs Bangalore weather forecast, there will be no cloud cover during the entire match and one can expect an entire 40-over action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Bangalore pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue, the average first innings score has been 176. As evidenced from the recent match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Rajasthan vs Bangalore pitch report indicates that teams setting targets have won 10 out of 14 matches here this season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 17. For Rajasthan vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Rajasthan vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Rajasthan vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

