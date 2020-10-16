Virender Sehwag Uses Popular Film Character To Make Fun Of Virat Kohli's Nickname: Watch

Punjab defeated Bangalore by 8 wickets on Thursday, October 15 in the 31st match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, ex-Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again gave his take on the recently-concluded game as part of his social media show Viru Ki Baithak. Through his most recent episode, the former Indian opening batsman hilariously made fun of the nickname of losing captain Virat Kohli.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab result

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Amusingly Credits Himself For Shane Watson's Return To Form: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

On Friday, October 16, i.e. one day after Bangalore’s defeat to Punjab, Virender Sehwag took to his social media accounts to summarise the game. The former Indian cricketer also took this opportunity to make fun of Virat Kohli’s nickname in a hilarious manner.

Virender Sehwag opened his video by posing as a parody version of Virat Kohli, whose name is VK and hails from an outside world. Since the Bangalore captain is nicknamed as VK in real life, Sehwag’s hilarious take on the cricketer was in rhyming reference to the titular character of a 2014 Bollywood blockbuster film.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Creates 2 New Records Despite Bangalore's Loss To Punjab

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag makes fun of Virat Kohli’s nickname, watch video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Confidently Claims There Will Never Be Another Batsman Like Him: Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Highlights from Bangalore vs Punjab result

Prior to the match, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of his 39-ball 48 and Chris Morris’ unbeaten 8-ball 25, the Bangalore side posted a competitive 171-6 in their 20 overs. Punjab spinner Murugan Ashwin and pacer Mohammad Shami were the pick of the bowlers as they both scalped two wickets each.

Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal then formed a 78-run opening stand to set up an exciting run-chase. After Agarwal’s (45 off 25 balls) departure, comeback veteran Chris Gayle formed a 93-run second-wicket partnership with his skipper. KL Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 61 off just 49 balls while Gayle scored 53 off 45 balls on his return. Despite Punjab’s win, they are still placed at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table.

Dream11 IPL points table: Bangalore at No. 3, Punjab at the bottom of the table

A look at the Points Table after Match 31 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/z9hL7mK8y9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 15, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Accuses Punjab Players Of Selfishness Despite Win Vs Bangalore

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.