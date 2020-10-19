Kolkata's Rahul Tripathi Reprimanded For Code Of Conduct Breach

Kolkata batsman Rahul Tripathi has been reprimanded for breaching Dream11 IPL’s Code of Conduct during Kolkata’s match against Hyderabad on Sunday. The Rahul Tripathi Code of Conduct news was disclosed by the tournament’s official website in a press release. Rahul Tripathi scored 26 runs off 16 balls in the Dream11 IPL 2020 match, before being dismissed by Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan.

Rahul Tripathi reprimanded after Kolkata’s win against Hyderabad

Kolkata batsman Rahul Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of Dream11 IPL’s Code of Conduct breach. According to the statement, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct. According to the tournament’s website, the breach in question refers to the use of words which are commonly known and understood to be offensive obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public whether by way of the stump-microphone or otherwise.

Rahul Tripathi’s Dream11 IPL 2020 stats roundup

Rahul Tripathi has performed admirably ever since he has made his way into the Kolkata side. Despite not featuring in the first few games for Kolkata, the batsman has played well after coming into the side. The 29-year old has played six matches in Dream11 IPL 2020, scoring 167 rungs. The Kolkata batsman has a single fifty to his name, with Rahul Tripathi scoring at a strike rate of 134.67 in the competition.

Kolkata vs Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 match summary

The Kolkata side registered its fifth win of Dream11 IPL 2020 after beating the Hyderabad outfit in the Super Over. Batting first, Kolkata scored 163 in the first innings, with several batsmen registering handy contributions. The side seemed to have lost the game after David Warner led the charge in the second innings. However, Kolkata all-rounder Andre Russell managed to hold his nerve as he fought fitness issues to take the Dream11 IPL 2020 match to the Super Over.

Playing his first game for Kolkata in Dream11 IPL 2020, it was Lockie Ferguson who was the star of the show in the Super Over. The Kiwi pacer took just three balls to dismiss David Warner and Abdul Samad, with Kolkata, set a target of three runs in the Super Over. Despite the best efforts of Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik guided the Kolkata side to a thrilling victory.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

