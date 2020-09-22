Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, Calls THIS Rajasthan Batsman Dangerous

Former Australian cricket captain and active Delhi coach Ricky Ponting recently gave his take on a particular star batsman from the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. While interacting with cricket.com.au, he named dynamic English batsman Jos Buttler as his ‘Danger Man’ from the Rajasthan team. Interestingly, the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad also includes several other quality hitters in the form of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith himself. However, Jos Buttler seems to have caught Ricky Ponting’s attention due to his recent run of form in limited-overs cricket.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Top T20 Records At Rajasthan Vs Chennai Dream11 IPL Venue, Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Ricky Ponting praises Jos Buttler ahead of Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 match

On Tuesday, September 22, Ricky Ponting interacted on Cricket Australia’s official social media accounts where he said that Jos Buttler has taken his T20 game to “another level” due to his recent exploits at the top of the order. Apart from his explosive batting, the Delhi coach also praised his wicketkeeping abilities. Ricky Ponting claimed that the batting friendly pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suit Buttler as he is someone who can effectively score against the new ball as well as against the old ball.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting talks about Jos Buttler, watch video

"Jos Buttler is a very, very complete T20 batsman."



Ricky Ponting heaps praise on England's destructive opener! #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/Iq2SSKMMPe — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 22, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Dream11 IPL Prediction, H2H And Players To Watch Out For

Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 22. For the Rajasthan vs Chennai live scores from the Dream11 IPL 2020, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Chennai live IPL game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Dream11 IPL Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler in Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Steve Smith (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Anuj Rawat, Shreyas Gopal, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Oshane Thomas and Akash Singh.

Also Read | Rajasthan Vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020: Where To Watch Around The World & Top Fantasy Picks

Image source: Official Twitter accounts of Cricket Australia and Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan team