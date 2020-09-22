Dream11 IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting SNUBS Steve Smith, Calls THIS Rajasthan Batsman Dangerous

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Former Australian cricket captain and active Delhi coach Ricky Ponting recently gave his take on a particular star batsman from the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad. While interacting with cricket.com.au, he named dynamic English batsman Jos Buttler as his ‘Danger Man’ from the Rajasthan team. Interestingly, the Rajasthan Dream11 IPL 2020 squad also includes several other quality hitters in the form of Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith himself. However, Jos Buttler seems to have caught Ricky Ponting’s attention due to his recent run of form in limited-overs cricket.
On Tuesday, September 22, Ricky Ponting interacted on Cricket Australia’s official social media accounts where he said that Jos Buttler has taken his T20 game to “another level” due to his recent exploits at the top of the order. Apart from his explosive batting, the Delhi coach also praised his wicketkeeping abilities. Ricky Ponting claimed that the batting friendly pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will suit Buttler as he is someone who can effectively score against the new ball as well as against the old ball.
"Jos Buttler is a very, very complete T20 batsman."
Ricky Ponting heaps praise on England's destructive opener!
For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 22. For the Rajasthan vs Chennai live scores from the Dream11 IPL 2020, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.
The Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Chennai live IPL game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.
