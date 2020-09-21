Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar Bowls 2 BIG No Balls On Return After Mitchell Marsh Injury

The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already been hit by injury with Delhi spinner Ravichandran Ashwin injuring his shoulder during Delhi's match against Punjab on Sunday. After Ashwin's injury concern, another player has now been hit by the injury i.e. Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who injured his ankle while bowling during the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live Dream11 IPL 2020 match on Monday. At the time of writing this report, the medium-pacer is currently off the field in order to treat his injured ankle.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh injury during Hyderabad vs Bangalore live match

Talking about Mitchell Marsh injury, the Australian injured his ankle in the third ball of the 5th over, while trying to field off his own bowling in the follow-through after Bangalore opener Aaron Finch had punched the ball off his back foot. While the medium-pacer hobbled back to his bowling mark and tried to continue his over, he could only bowl two more balls before heading back to the pavilion.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar comeback during the Hyderabad vs Bangalore live match ends in disaster

Following the Mitchell Marsh injury, Hyderabad skipper David Warner brought on Vijay Shankar to complete the over but the Vijay Shankar comeback was an unforgettable one at the start. The medium-pacer began with a no-ball to give away a free hit to Bangalore. With Finch on strike, Vijay Shankar bowled a second no-ball on the trott but the Bangalore opener smashed the short ball for a six. Following the free hit, he bowled a wide and ended the over with a dot ball, as Shankar conceded 10 runs off his first two balls itself. However, Shankar had his way finally as he dismissed the debutant Devdutt Padikkal for 56.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore live: Hyderabad squad 2020 for Dream11 IPL 2020

Hyderabad has a balanced squad on paper for the Dream11 IPL 2020 tournament. During the IPL 2020 auction, Hyderabad added two overseas all-rounders in the form of Fabian Allen and Mitchell Marsh. Apart from overseas recruits, some local talents will also look to impress their franchise during the tournament. Hyderabad has Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav and Bavanaka Sandeep in form of local talent at their disposal. Here's the complete Hyderabad squad 2020 for the Dream11 IPL 2020 -



David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicket-keeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

