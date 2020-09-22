Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith Gets Reprieve On 51 After Sam Curran Spills An Easy Catch

Rajasthan are currently competing with Chennai in Match 5 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Chennai won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat first in Sharjah. MS Dhoni's decision to field first proved costly as the Men in Pink got off to a blistering start. After losing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) early, skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson took matters into their own hands as they took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sam Curran drops regulation catch from Steve Smith

Sanju Samson was the aggressor while Steve Smith played second fiddle to the Kerala batsman. Sanju Samson played a whirlwind knock of 74 off 32 balls with one four and nine towering sixes before getting out to Lungi Ngidi. Steve Smith continued the good work as he anchored the innings brilliantly and kept the scoreboard ticking while scoring an odd boundary each over.

Steve Smith soon reached his fifty and decided to shift gears. The former Australian skipper tried to hit a six off Ravindra Jadeja while batting on 51 but miscued the shot as the ball went towards the long-off fielder. Sam Curran, who was stationed at the long-off boundary almost caught the ball only to spill it over the boundary and concede a six. Steve Smith made full use of the reprieve and added a few more runs to his tally before getting out to Sam Curran.

The Englishman redeemed himself in the 19th over as he accounted for Steve Smith's wicket. Sam Curran bowled a length ball at the pads as Steve Smith whipped it to mid-wicket. However, he couldn't get enough as Kedar Jadhav, who was positioned at mid-wicket caught the ball. Steve Smith scored 69 off 47 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Rajasthan scored 216/7 off their 20 overs.

Sam Curran it is once again!



Picks up the big wicket of Steve Smith who looks to hit over mid-wicket, but it finds Jadhav there who makes no mistakes.



Live - https://t.co/Pd3S0Nm0Pn #Dream11IPL #RRvCSK pic.twitter.com/8BPohEhK3h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

