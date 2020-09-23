Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine Lead Head-to-head Stats

Kolkata are set to open their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign against Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, September 23. The Kolkata vs Mumbai match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). The Kolkata vs Mumbai rivalry is one of the most fascinating tussles in the history of the cash-rich league. Over the years, both sides have been a part of several memorable encounters that are still etched in the minds of cricket fans. As Kolkata take on Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record and the epic rivalry between Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record

The Men in Blue are clear winners when it comes to the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record. Kolkata and Mumbai have locked horns with each other 25 times in the Dream11 IPL 2020. According to the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record, is its Rohit Sharma's men who beat the Men in Purple, 19-6. During the last edition of the Dream11 IPL, both teams won one game each. However, as per the Kolkata vs Mumbai head to head record from the past five years, the Mumbai outfit has won all the games except one last year when Kolkata scored a record total of 232.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine rivalry

Among the tussles between individual players, the Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine rivalry is what excites fans the most. Both Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine are linchpins of their respective franchises who have contributed immensely to their sides. However, Rohit Sharma, who has nearly scored 5,000 runs in the Dream11 IPL, has struggled against the Caribbean all-rounder.

Sunil Narine has dismissed Rohit Sharma on six occasions in the lucrative league. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has managed to score just 122 runs off Sunil Narine. The right-hander who is considered as one of the best players of spin bowling has struggled big-time against the Kolkata spinner. The Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine rivalry on Wednesday will be another epic battle which is sure to enthral the cricketing community.

Sunil Narine is the fourth highest wicket-taker of all-time vs Mumbai, picking up 21 wickets in 16 matches. But despite Rohit's poor record against Narine, the Mumbai captain is the second highest run-getter of all-time vs Kolkata, with 824 runs in 25 matches at an average of 45.76 and a strike rate above 133. Rohit is only 6 runs away from beating David Warner's tally of 829 runs against Kolkata.

No current Kolkata batsman is on the top run-getters list vs Mumbai, with Dinesh Karthik scoring 296 runs so far against his former team. But neither is a current Mumbai pacer is on the highest wicket-takers list vs Kolkata, with Hardik Pandya taking 11 wickets so far. However, Pandya would be up against another giant all-rounder, Andre Russell.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL squad

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

IMAGE COURTESY: MUMBAI & KOLKATA IPL TEAMS INSTAGRAM