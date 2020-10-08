Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Kolkata Jump To 3rd, Chennai Might Slip Down Again

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has kept many fans hooked with blockbuster cricket matches. With the battle among teams intensifying as the Dream11 IPL 2020 progresses and the constant movement of teams in the Dream11 IPL points table, the intriguing nature of the mega-event keeps amplifying. Seeing all the teams striving to accumulate winning points in order to stay at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table has proved to be a great endorsement for the league. Chennai's 10-run loss to Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi has impacted their rankings on the Dream11 IPL points table.

Chennai have managed to score only four points on the Dream11 IPL points table. Having played six matches, the MS Dhoni side has lost four matches. Considering the team's form, they are expected to fall further down the table with MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav struggling with the bat in Dream11 IPL 2020. The side will rely mainly on the form of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Sam Curran to stage a turnaround.

The Kolkata team registered their third victory in the Dream11 IPL 2020 and, as a result, jumped to the third position on the Dream11 IPL points table. Despite starting slowly in the competition, the Dinesh Karthik-led side have made a solid comeback in the event with consistent performances. The team will look to hold on to their position on the top four as they aim to clinch their third championship.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

The franchise took to their social media pages to share the complete Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule with their fans. The 2012 and 2014 champions are strong contenders to capture the title one more time with a star-studded team. The side has benefitted greatly with the addition of Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan.

Hyderabad vs Punjab live game details

With both teams languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table, it is a welcome opportunity for them to score some valuable winning points and go up the rankings. Punjab has only one win to their name and are reeling at the last position. Hyderabad, with two wins in their five fixtures, are placed at sixth but have an opportunity to zoom past the Chennai side if they win the Hyderabad vs Punjab live encounter.

Image source: IPL Twitter

