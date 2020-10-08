Stephen Fleming Faces Wrath Of Chennai Fans For Backing Kedar Jadhav's Selection

Chennai have already encountered several difficulties in their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far. From the whole COVID-19 fiasco to veteran players backing out from the competition at the very last moment. The MS Dhoni-led side countered all those adversities as they registered a glorious win over defending champions Mumbai in the opening contest of Dream11 IPL 2020. Much to the surprise of the fans, things have gone downhill post their early triumph.

Head coach Stephen Fleming and captain MS Dhoni have been an integral part of the Chennai think tank since the inaugural season of the league and have won over the fans through their consistency. Both Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni believe in persisting with a team combination with very little chopping and changing. However, this approach has not been fruitful for the side, as they have struggled to win matches off late in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Kedar Jadhav Set To Be Dropped By Chennai For Next Match Against Bangalore?

After the side's loss to Kolkata, fans blasted Kedar Jadhav for his sluggish innings while they also targeted Stephen Fleming for handing multiple chances to the batsman who has not performed up to the mark for the franchise. Kedar Jadhav's strike rate of 98.30 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has raised eyebrows. Chennai fans lambasted coach Stephen Fleming after the team failed to cross the line against Kolkata.

Time travel back to this moment and put down Fleming’s hand if possible. pic.twitter.com/OoQ6gVLaT1 — Ashwin Krishnan (@iamashhhwin94) October 7, 2020

#Jadhav in Playin11, despite his poor batting..

Sending him ahead of JADDU & BRAVO..

Have to blame @msdhoni #Fleming & CSK management.. pic.twitter.com/UVNof4dyef — PK (@purush_km) October 7, 2020

#KKRvCSK #IPL2020



CSK fans to Stephen Fleming for still selecting Kedar Jadhav in Playing XI: pic.twitter.com/dvQ0ML8yRK — Satyam Singh (@satyam_2044) October 7, 2020

The match that was set to win you have made us lose.. well done Fleming 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a8XXEwayzq — Anjana #StayHomeSaveLives (@anjanaann) October 7, 2020

Dhoni/Fleming should take full responsibility for this result. Pretty sure even Shardul would've done a better job with the bat than this unavailing Jadhav. If this display isn't enough to bench him, don't know what will!! #KKRvCSK #CSK — Sudarshan Venkatesan (@SrinzzzLFC) October 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Ramiz Raja Calls For Indian Selectors To Give More Respect To Top Dream11 IPL Performers

Kedar Jadhav had a forgettable outing with his painfully slow innings. At a time when the required run-rate was close to 13, it took six balls for the right-hander to open his account. He visibly looked uncomfortable while facing Andre Russell, who targeted Kedar Jadhav with short-pitched deliveries. Being one of the slowest fiddlers in the side also has not helped the 35-year-old justify his place in the side.

ALSO READ | Sports Media Mogul Uday Shankar Quits As Disney APAC President, Star India Chief: Report

Dream11 IPL points table

After facing their fourth loss in the Dream11 IPL 2020, the Chennai side is positioned at the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL points table while Kolkata moved to the third place. Defending champions Mumbai are still at the top of the table with 8 points to their name. Stephen Fleming will look to go back to the drawing board and several changes are expected in the Chennai line-up going forward into the league.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Called 'cheap' By Hyderabad Fans For 'insulting' Team On Social Media

Image source: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.