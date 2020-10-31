Dream11 IPL 2020 Most Sixes: Chris Gayle Jumps To Third Spot Despite Playing Just 6 Games

Rajasthan defeated the high-flying Punjab side by seven wickets on Friday, October 30, to end their five-match unbeaten run in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite Punjab’s defeat, their No. 3 batsman Chris Gayle continued his sublime form this season as he battered and bruised Rajasthan's bowlers with a scintillating 99. The T20 barbarian clobbered eight sixes in the process and extended his overall T20 sixes tally from 993 to 1,001.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Graeme Swann Decodes How Chris Gayle Has Changed Punjab's Fortunes This Season

Chris Gayle clubs an entertaining 99, now among leading six-hitters of the season

Chris Gayle did not feature in the playing XI in any of Punjab’s first seven matches this season. Despite playing his first Dream11 IPL 2020 match in only the second half of the tournament, the Jamaican cricketer has already cleared the fence 23 times in six innings. He is currently third on the list of Dream11 IPL 2020 leading six-hitters behind Sanju Samson (26 sixes in 13 innings) and Nicholas Pooran (25 sixes in 13 innings).

Chris Gayle 1000 T20 sixes achievement unlocked

When Chris Gayle struck his seventh six of the evening, he reached the 1000 sixes mark across all T20 matches. He is the only cricketer to achieve the coveted milestone and he did so in just his 402nd T20 outing. Chris Gayle is currently 311 sixes ahead of second-placed Kieron Pollard (690 sixes) and a staggering 516 hits ahead of third-placed Brendon McCullum.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For His Vicious Onslaught Against Rajasthan

ICC’s post on Chris Gayle 1000 T20 sixes achievement

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20 sixes for Christopher Henry Gayle.



That's it. That's the post 🤷 pic.twitter.com/wkCViJAYmX — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2020

A look into the myriad Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL records

The Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL records section houses some staggering numbers. Across 131 matches, the dynamic left-handed batsman has aggregated 4,760 runs at a steady average of 41.39. The T20 behemoth is currently the second-highest non-Indian scorer and sixth overall in terms of runs scored in the tournament.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle Fined 10% Of His Match Fee, Flung His Bat After Getting Out On 99

Chris Gayle 99 vs Rajasthan, watch video

The Chris Gayle 99 vs Rajasthan came from just 63 balls. His power-packed innings was fuelled by six boundaries and eight towering sixes. Here is a look at the highlights of Chris Gayle’s latest batting spectacle at Abu Dhabi.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Shares A Pic With 'excited' Chris Gayle & Mandeep After Team Punjab's Big Win

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.