Dream11 IPL 2020: Netizens Hail Chris Gayle For His Vicious Onslaught Against Rajasthan

Chris Gayle, 41, has carved a niche for himself as a T20 specialist with his age-defying knocks in the shortest format of the game. The turnaround that Punjab have managed to stage after the Jamaican's inclusion in the playing eleven is testimony to the southpaw's brilliance. Cricket pundits rate the batsman's accomplishments very highly, and rightly so, as he is showing no signs of slowing down with age. In a must-win contest against Rajasthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Chris Gayle packed a punch yet again.

Punjab vs Rajasthan: Gaylestorm hits Abu Dhabi

After losing Mandeep Singh in the first over, it was imperative for the big man to fire with the team's fortunes depending on the contest. The left-hander paced his innings impeccably and kept the scoreboard ticking without taking risks initially. Along with skipper KL Rahul, Gayle orchestrated a stunning 120-run partnership.

The swashbuckling batsman raced to his third half-century of the season and his 31st overall. Gayle was dropped twice in the game. Riyan Parag failed to grab a miscued lofted shot from the batsman when he was at 10 and Rahul Tewatia made a similar mistake when he was on 50. The veteran West Indian made the Rajasthan bowling unit pay as he hammered them all around the park.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Gets Strange Offer From Dream11 IPL 2020 Commentator After Super Season

Chris Gayle was nearing his 7th IPL century and was unbeaten on 92 in the final over of the innings. It was an exciting duel for the fans to witness as he was up against the fierce Jofra Archer. The batsman drew first blood as he sent Archer's third ball over the boundary ropes for a six.

The lanky speedster had the last laugh as he sent Gayle packing at 99 with an accurate yorker. A devastated Chris Gayle walked backed in agony after falling short of the coveted three-figure mark. Netizens hailed the 'Universe Boss' for his stellar performance despite missing a century.

@henrygayle no #1001 and out on 99 doesn't matter you out on 99. you are are the true entertainer..God bless you. — keshaw Adhikari (@adhikari_keshaw) October 30, 2020

.Match-50

It's the #UniverseBoss arena, better no one dare to come in between. Now, 1000 SIXES in T20I - That's Unbelievable & Staggeringly Awesome 😱😱🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤❤❤❤🏏

You beauty - @henrygayle #KXIPvsRR

✍|Saksham pic.twitter.com/BT2dle6VXB — Saksham - I Breathe Sport !! (@SakshamTalks) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle Innings - The Real Boss!

99 saddened to see! But absolutely

fantastic play! — Lakshman (@lakshmanclassy) October 30, 2020

#Gayle #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE #IPL2020 @henrygayle You are the boss always of the limited overs 1000 sixes classical sir. U still can play a couple of years return to #Testcricket u already said it last year after world Cup. Waiting for your Westindies return too🏏🔥 — Bharathwajan (@Bharathwajan3) October 30, 2020

ALSO READ | Shane Warne Makes Huge Claim While Comparing Cricket And Football During Dream11 IPL 2020

Chris Gayle stats: Chris Gayle IPL record

The left-hander has hit the most number of 6s in the league's history. With 346 maximums to his name, he is one of the most feared batsmen in the this format. With 1,001 sixes in the shortest format, he is also the first cricketer to cross 1,000 sixes. Interestingly, he is also the only batsman to have scored 99 twice in IPL history.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Met Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju For Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Project?

Chris Gayle has amassed 4760 runs in 131 IPL matches. The West Indian icon has a staggering strike-rate of 150.63 to his name. He has been a vital cog in Punjab's batting unit in Dream11 IPL 2020 as well, and has raced to 276 runs in just 6 appearances.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Coach Stephen Fleming Avers Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Shown 'he's The Right Player'

Image: IPL Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.