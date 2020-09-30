Dream11 IPL 2020: Natarajan's Yorkers Fuel Hyderabad's First Win, Brett Lee Lauds Pacer

Hyderabad defeated Delhi by 15 runs in the 11th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Tuesday, September 29. The win enabled the David Warner-led side to register their opening points of the tournament and also handed Shreyas Iyer’s team their first defeat. Hyderabad pacers, especially T Natarajan and veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, restricted Delhi batsmen by bowling perfect yorkers during the closing stages of the game while defending 163.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table after Hyderabad’s win

A look at the Points Table after Match 11 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NT3MW4O7fS — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 29, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brett Lee praises “outstanding” T Natarajan for his match-winning spell

Brett Lee is currently a member of the official broadcasters’ expert panel for their special Dream11 IPL 2020 pre and post-match show. After the recently-concluded Hyderabad vs Delhi fixture, the cricketer-turned-commentator took to Twitter to praise Hyderabad’s 29-year-old pacer T Natarajan, who took one wicket and conceded just 25 runs off his four overs. Brett Lee, a pace legend himself, commended T Natarajan’s death over bowling abilities and described the fast bowler’s effort as “outstanding”.

Brett Lee lauds T Natarajan after Dream11 IPL 2020 match number 11

Dream11 IPL 2020: A recap of Hyderabad’s 15-run win over Delhi

Prior to the match, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field first. Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow started cautiously before unleashing with a sequence of boundaries in their 77-run stand. Comeback man Kane Williamson scored 41 from 26 balls and some late hits from Abdul Samad enabled Hyderabad to compile 162-4 in their 20 overs.

In response, Delhi’s run-chase began on a faltering note, as they lost 3 wickets for just 62 after 11.3 overs. Rishabh Pant’s run-a-ball 27 came to an end when they required an additional 46 runs for win off 20 balls. Rashid Khan’s dazzling spell of 3-14, coupled with brilliant back-to-back yorker-filled overs from T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the death handed them their first win of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule

David Warner and co. will now go up against MS Dhoni’s Chennai on October 2 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Here is a look at the entire Hyderabad Dream11 IPL schedule of the ongoing season.

Hyderabad Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad and Sanjay Yadav.

