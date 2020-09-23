Brett Lee Predicts THIS Ex-team To Make It To Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Former Australian pacer Brett Lee is part of the Star Sports show Game Plan’s panel, where he gives his take on the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 43-year-old himself has experience of playing in the tournament as he represented the Punjab and Kolkata franchises between 2008 and 2013 seasons of IPL. Quite recently, Brett Lee picked Kolkata as one of the top four sides, who he deems will make it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Honours Kolkata Team Ahead Of Kolkata vs Mumbai; Watch Video
While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Brett Lee revealed that Kolkata is in his top four and claimed that they are capable of making to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. He said that they are a “powerhouse team” who are good in fielding and bowling. Brett Lee also praised Kolkata’s veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav by saying he has “beautiful variations” and is someone who can spin the ball both ways, thus terming the cricketer as one of the players to watch out for Kolkata this season.
Interestingly, much like Brett Lee, another former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator, Dean Jones, also expressed his faith in the Kolkata side. Jones kept Kolkata as one of his top four Dream11 IPL 2020 sides by placing Dinesh Karthik and co. at third position. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also kept the franchise among his top four and said he is looking forward to seeing Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowling together. Styris also claimed that Shubman Gill is the player to watch out for in the Dream11 IPL 2020.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Mumbai: Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine Lead Head-to-head Stats
Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik and Chris Green.
As per the Kolkata team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020, they will face Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will cap-off their round-robin set of fixtures on November 1 against Rajasthan. Here is a look at the entire Kolkata team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.
FIXTURES ALERT! ⚠️— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 6, 2020
Our Knights are ready to take UAE by storm!⚡@IPL #Dream11IPL #HaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/isEN4twh8b
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi
Also Read | Kolkata Team Schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 and Kolkata Squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season, To Take On MI In 1st Game
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
RELATED CONTENT
EN W vs WI W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 2nd T20I game preview
7 mins ago
MS Dhoni scores runs after 440 days with 3 sixes in a row vs Rajasthan; watch video
24 mins ago
RCCL vs MCCV Dream11 predictions, team, top picks ECS T10 Cartaxo
29 mins ago
Jofra Archer predicted hitting 4 sixes in a row in 2015? Netizens shocked at true prophecy
31 mins ago
Sakshi Dhoni slams umpiring call in favour of Tom Curran, deletes controversial post soon
1 hour ago
SOM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Bob Willis Trophy Final live info
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points