Brett Lee Predicts THIS Ex-team To Make It To Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee is part of the Star Sports show Game Plan’s panel, where he gives his take on the happenings of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 43-year-old himself has experience of playing in the tournament as he represented the Punjab and Kolkata franchises between 2008 and 2013 seasons of IPL. Quite recently, Brett Lee picked Kolkata as one of the top four sides, who he deems will make it to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Brett Lee, Dean Jones, Scott Styris talk about Kolkata’s prospects this season

While speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, Brett Lee revealed that Kolkata is in his top four and claimed that they are capable of making to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. He said that they are a “powerhouse team” who are good in fielding and bowling. Brett Lee also praised Kolkata’s veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav by saying he has “beautiful variations” and is someone who can spin the ball both ways, thus terming the cricketer as one of the players to watch out for Kolkata this season.

Interestingly, much like Brett Lee, another former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator, Dean Jones, also expressed his faith in the Kolkata side. Jones kept Kolkata as one of his top four Dream11 IPL 2020 sides by placing Dinesh Karthik and co. at third position. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris also kept the franchise among his top four and said he is looking forward to seeing Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowling together. Styris also claimed that Shubman Gill is the player to watch out for in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell in Kolkata squad for Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik and Chris Green.

Kolkata team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020 season ahead of Kolkata vs Mumbai

As per the Kolkata team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020, they will face Mumbai on Wednesday, September 23 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will cap-off their round-robin set of fixtures on November 1 against Rajasthan. Here is a look at the entire Kolkata team schedule for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Image source: Brett Lee Twitter