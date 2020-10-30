Suresh Raina Met Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju For Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Project?

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina made himself unavailable from the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season citing personal reasons. Apparently, the Team India veteran is still keeping himself busy these days with one initiative after the other. Quite recently, Suresh Raina took to Twitter and announced his project for a Ghaziabad-based government school, which is aimed to provide better amenities to the underprivileged kids. Moreover, he now appears to have had a fruitful conversation with Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on the country's sporting progress.

Suresh Raina’s initiative for government school

Delighted to share another fantastic project completed by @grfCare & @UnstoppableYUVA at a government school in Ghaziabad.

Separate bathrooms for boys & girls; dishwashing, drinking and handwashing facilities; smart classroom & much more. Thanks to both the teams for great work. pic.twitter.com/2lKF708RWv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 13, 2020

Suresh Raina had a “great conversation” with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

On Thursday, October 29, Suresh Raina took to his social media accounts and shared a picture of himself with India’s Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. In the caption, the 33-year-old wrote that he had a “great conversation” with the minister regarding sports and the progress India have been making across all “sports verticals”.

Earlier this month, Suresh Raina also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir’s Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the discussion of building cricket academies for youngsters in the area. Additionally, he attended the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women’s Cricket Tournament in Anantnag back in September where he said that there is “so much more in story” for India’s Union Territory. It is likely that he further discussed about cricket’s development in Kashmir during his recent conversation with Kiren Rijiju.

Suresh Raina shares picture with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Suresh Raina retirement and absence from Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Suresh Raina retirement announcement was made by the cricketer himself on August 15 this year. Interestingly, he made the announcement moments after his long-time teammate MS Dhoni did the same. The 2011 World Cup-winner was due to reprise his role for the Chennai franchise alongside his skipper Dhoni for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season before he opted out of the tournament just mere days before the competition’s commencement.

Suresh Raina retirement’s Instagram post

