Suryakumar Yadav Gets Strange Offer From Dream11 IPL 2020 Commentator After Super Season

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) since moving to the franchise in 2018. The right-hander has scored runs galore season after season and is one of the most crucial members of the Mumbai outfit. In fact, Yadav is Mumbai's top scorer since 2018 ahead of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with 1,298 runs to his name in 42 matches.

Scott Styris suggests Suryakumar Yadav to move overseas to play international cricket

Moreover, his records in domestic cricket are extremely impressive. In 77 first-class games, he has scored 5326 runs at an average of 44.01 with 14 centuries. On the other hand, in List A, Yadav has amassed 2447 runs at an average of 35.26 with two tons and 15 half-centuries. Despite putting in consistent performances across formats year after year, the BCCI hasn't given a single opportunity to Yadav at the international level.

It looked like Yadav would finally be able to break into the India squad for Australia tour after having a stellar Dream11 IPL 2020 but he was once again overlooked by the selectors. Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris wasn't pleased with the BCCI's decision to snub Yadav from India squad for Australia tour. Styris took a swipe at Indian selectors saying that the Mumbai batsman might have to move overseas if he wishes to make a name for himself.

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai defeated Bangalore in Match 48 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday by 5 wickets in Abu Dhabi, riding on the back of a fine half-century by Suryakumar Yadav. Chasing a modest target of 165, Mumbai got off to a good start as they reached 45/1 at the end of the powerplay, having lost Quinton de Kock for 18 (19). Despite a decent start, they lost a couple of quick wickets in the middle overs which put a little pressure on the Men in Blue.

However, Suryakumar Yadav stuck to one end and ensured that the required run rate was in check while his partners kept on changing. The right-hander kept scoreboard ticking by taking singles and scoring an odd boundary every over. The Mumbai batsman eventually took his team over the line as he played a sensational knock of 79 off 43 balls. His glorious innings was laced with 10 boundaries and three maximums.

Suryakumar Yadav Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The Yadav Yadav Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman has scored 362 runs in 12 matches at a stunning average of 40.22 and strike-rate of 155.36. He is also the second-highest run-scorer for his side behind Quinton de Kock (392).

SOURCE: MUMBAI IPL INSTAGRAM

