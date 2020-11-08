Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Delhi Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather

Delhi will lock horns with Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, November 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). This is a must-win fixture for both sides as a victory here will help the team secure a place in the final whereas a loss will eliminate one of the sides from the competition.

Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of contrasting forms. Delhi have won only one out of their last six matches. On the other hand, Hyderabad are on a winning spree, having won their last four games. The Men in Orange have beat arguably the top three teams of this year's Dream11 IPL - Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore (twice) in their last four matches. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Hyderabad weather forecast, Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming and live score details.

Delhi vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather during Delhi vs Hyderabad match will be pleasant for a game of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 52-69%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Hyderabad match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi vs Hyderabad pitch report

The last match at this venue saw a low-scoring thriller between Hyderabad and Bangalore where the team batting first struggled big time to get going. There was something in the surface for the pacers with the new ball. The wickets became better for batting as the game progressed. Spinners also were in action throughout the match as there is ample spin in the surface.

Notably, teams chasing have won six out of the last six matches here. The average first innings score at this venue in the last six games has been around 150. Toss will be a huge factor in Sunday's all-important Qualifier 2. The team winning the toss could look to field first, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming and live score details

For the Delhi vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, November 8. For Delhi vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

