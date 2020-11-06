Virat Kohli Falls To New All-time Dream11 IPL Low Against Hyderabad After Another Failure

Hyderabad and Bangalore are currently battling it out in the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Having won the toss, David Warner invited Bangalore to bat first in what is a must-win contest for both sides. The Hyderabad bowlers justified their captain's decision to field first as they got rid of Virat Kohli in the very second over of the innings.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs: Shikhar Dhawan 85 runs away from breaking Suresh Raina record

Virat Kohli's woes against Hyderabad continue

The Bangalore skipper decided to promote himself in the batting order as he opened the batting alongside Devdutt Padikkal. Kohli's decision to open the innings backfired big time as he was dismissed for just 6 (7) by Jason Holder. It all happened on the second ball of the second over when Kohli tried to tuck a nipped back delivery towards the leg-side. The right-hander nicked the ball as wicketkeeper-batsman Shreevats Goswami took a diving catch to send the Bangalore captain packing.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule, fixtures, live stream and all you need to know

With this failure, Kohli seems to have found a huge nemesis for himself in the tournament, i.e. Hyderabad. Kohli's poor run of form against Hyderabad continued as it is across six innings since 2018 that he has played against Warner's side since 2018 in which he has failed to go past the score of 16. In fact, when these two sides met earlier in the league matches this season, his scores read just 14 and 7. Kohli has also been criticised for his poor outings in knockout matches, whether in Bangalore or India colours.

Meanwhile, the Men in Red and Gold got off to a horrible start in the Hyderabad vs Bangalore Eliminator as they lost both their openers inside first four overs. Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers steadied Bangalore's ship by playing meticulously. At the time of publishing this article, Bangalore have reached 54/2 at the halfway mark.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Jason Holder glad to have made an impact in his first game of the season

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

The 32-year old's records and stats in the cash-rich league are second to none. The stylish right-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the tournament, having churned out runs season after season. The Bangalore captain is the leading run-scorer in the history of the Dream11 IPL. The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats include the 5,878 runs he has scored in 192 matches at a healthy average fo 38.16 and a decent strike-rate of 130.73.

Kohli has also been in tremendous form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. After making a slow start to the tournament, Kohli picked up and has scored 466 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.36 which includes three fifties.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav goes past Virat Kohli amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 top run scorers

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 SRH Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.