TRA Vs SUP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Women's T20 Challenge Game Preview

Trailblazers (TRA) will take on Supernovas (SUP) in Match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge on Saturday, November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The TRA vs SUP live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are filled with some of the best T20 players in the world which is why an exciting clash is on the cards. Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Supernovas.

TRA vs SUP Match prediction and preview

This is a must-win contest for defending champions Supernovas as a loss here will eliminate them from the competition. On the other hand, Trailblazers have almost qualified to the final after they thrashed Velocity in their last match by 9 wickets. Even if they lose Saturday's fixture, they are likely to get through to the final due to their superior net run rate. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, let's take a look at the TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction and TRA vs SUP Dream11 team.

TRA vs SUP playing 11: Trailblazers squad

Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur

TRA vs SUP playing 11: Supernovas squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni

TRA vs SUP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh

Batswomen: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (Vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone

TRA vs SUP top picks

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Ecclestone

Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka

TRA vs SUP Match prediction

Trailblazers are the favourites to win the TRA vs SUP live match on Saturday.

Note: The TRA vs SUP Match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

