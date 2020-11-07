TRA Vs SUP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Women's T20 Challenge Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Trailblazers (TRA) will take on Supernovas (SUP) in Match 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge on Saturday, November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The TRA vs SUP live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are filled with some of the best T20 players in the world which is why an exciting clash is on the cards. Trailblazers will be led by Smriti Mandhana while Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the Supernovas.
ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah achieves two BIG firsts in Dream11 IPL 2020 season after 4-14 against Delhi
This is a must-win contest for defending champions Supernovas as a loss here will eliminate them from the competition. On the other hand, Trailblazers have almost qualified to the final after they thrashed Velocity in their last match by 9 wickets. Even if they lose Saturday's fixture, they are likely to get through to the final due to their superior net run rate. Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, let's take a look at the TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction and TRA vs SUP Dream11 team.
ALSO READ | Trent Boult achieves individual 'season triple' in Dream11 IPL 2020 against ex-team Delhi
Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Arundhati Reddy, Anuja Patil, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni
ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav goes past Virat Kohli amongst Dream11 IPL 2020 top run scorers
Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh
Batswomen: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (Vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin
Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Sophie Ecclestone
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Ecclestone
Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Ayabonga Khaka
Trailblazers are the favourites to win the TRA vs SUP live match on Saturday.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma claims unwanted IPL record in playoff match against Delhi
Note: The TRA vs SUP Match prediction is based on our own analysis. The TRA vs SUP Dream11 prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
PAK vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 1st T20I preview and all details
26 mins ago
Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, preview
30 mins ago
Andhra T20 League KIN XI vs CPN XI live stream, pitch and weather report, 2nd SF preview
34 mins ago
KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League live
38 mins ago
KL Rahul displays rumoured GF Athiya Shetty's love for cakes with quirky before-after pics
1 hour ago
Moeen Ali faces wrath of netizens for being run out on Free Hit in crunch Eliminator match
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points