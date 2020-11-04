Shikhar Dhawan Meditates Before Qualifier 1 Against Mumbai, Fans React To Star's Picture

Shikhar Dhawan continued his sublime form in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season by scoring an imperial 54 against Bangalore on Monday, November 2. His knock enabled the Delhi franchise to secure a much-needed win and an elusive spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. They also jumped to the No. 2 spot in the Dream11 IPL points table and ended the league stage only below table-toppers Mumbai. Ahead of Delhi’s all-important playoff against Mumbai on Thursday, November 5, the Indian opening batsman recently took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself, relaxing.

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule

A look at the Road To The Final for #Dream11IPL 2020 pic.twitter.com/Zrz7Su7qa4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan hints at fireworks in playoff against Mumbai

On Wednesday, November 4, i.e. just a day before Delhi’s qualifier match against defending champions Mumbai, Shikhar Dhawan took to social media and shared a picture of himself. In his post, the cricketer can be seen meditating while wearing the Delhi team’s jersey. Dhawan added the caption, “Calm before the storm”, hinting that fans can expect some fireworks from him in the much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 match-up.

Here is a look at Shikhar Dhawan’s latest post and some of the fans reactions towards it.

A look into Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats

The Shikhar Dhawan Dream11 IPL stats for the ongoing 2020 season is comprised of some staggering numbers. In 14 matches so far for his franchise this year, the elegant left-handed batsman has compiled 525 runs at an average of 47.72. He has struck back-to-back centuries and registered three additional 50-plus scores. Dhawan is currently placed at No. 3 in the season’s leading run-getters behind KL Rahul (670 runs) and David Warner (529 runs).

How much is Shikhar Dhawan net worth?

According to networthclub.com, the Shikhar Dhawan net worth is estimated at approximately $15 million (i.e. ₹114 crore). Some of the Shikhar Dhawan net worth comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also includes the revenue he generates through his investment in yoga-wellness startup Sarva and income from various commercial deals with brands like Lays, Oppo and Nerolac.

