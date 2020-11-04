Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Mumbai Vs Delhi Head-to-head, Top Stats And Overall Records

The Dream11 IPL’s most successful team takes on a side that has never made it to the competition’s final in this season’s Qualifier 1. The Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs are scheduled to begin on November 5, when Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai takes on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi. The Mumbai vs Delhi IPL 2020 clash will take place at the Dubai international stadium from 7:30 PM IST. Here is the Mumbai vs Delhi h2h record and the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs preview ahead of the game.

Playoffs 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi preview

While the Mumbai team are used to being at this stage almost every year, this is new territory for the Delhi outfit. Mumbai finished at the top of the league stage with 18 points from 14 matches. They come into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs on the back of a run that has seen them win three out of their last five matches. Buoyed by the return of their skipper Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai outfit will be confident of qualifying for the final in the first go.

The Delhi outfit, on the other hand, managed to turn around their form at just the right moment to seal a top-two spot. Shreyas Iyer’s men finished the league stage with 16 points from 14 matches. However, their recent form has been a cause of concern, with the side losing four out of their last five matches.

IPL playoffs schedule: How the Mumbai vs Delhi h2h record fares

The Mumbai outfit is slightly ahead when it comes to the Mumbai vs Delhi h2h record, which will surely give the side a psychological advantage heading into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. A total of 26 matches have taken place between the two sides over the years, with Mumbai winning 14 of those. However, Delhi aren’t far behind, with the franchise having 12 victories to their name.

It was Mumbai who emerged victorious the last time these two sides faced each other. A Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult masterclass restricted the Delhi outfit to just 110/9, with the batsman failing to find a response to Mumbai’s clinical bowling performance. Led by youngster Ishan Kishan, the Mumbai team managed to chase the meagre target under 15 overs as it registered a comprehensive nine-wicket victory. Prior to that, Mumbai also beat Delhi in their match in Abu Dhabi comfortably as well, making the defending champions overwhelming favourites to win.

Others stats to look at ahead of Mumbai vs Delhi Playoffs 2020 clash

As always, there are a series of interesting matchups to look forward to when it comes to the Mumbai vs Delhi match.

Powerplay champion Boult

All eyes will be on Trent Boult during the powerplay. The Kiwi pacer has picked the most wickets in the first six overs out of any other bowler, with more than 50% of his wickets coming in the period. He will be expected to make inroads against Delhi’s strong top order.

Race for the most Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets

The Qualifier 1 will also see Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah spearhead their side’s respective bowling attacks. The two bowlers are at the top of the charts when it comes to picking the most wickets in the competition, and will be looking to outdo each other to help their side’s reach the final. While Kagiso Rabada has picked 25 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 8.14, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 23 scalps in 13 matches at an economy rate of 6.96.

Multiple match ups to decide fate?

Both the franchises will be looking to win the mini-rivalries amongst different players to get an edge during the competition. One such is the matchup between South African teammates Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock, with the pacer having never dismissed the opener in T20Is. Another battle that fans will have their eye on is the matchup between Rohit Sharma and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. The Mumbai skipper has historically struggled against left-arm spinners and it will be interesting to see how the 33-year-old negotiations the phase of play.

Other key battles that may decide the outcome of the game include Bumrah’s record against Rishabh Pant. The Delhi batsman will be expected to play the finisher’s role in the match but will have to see off the challenge from Bumrah, a bowler who has dismissed him five times in eight games. The venue may also play a crucial role, with Mumbai having won most of their games at Abu Dhabi this season.

