Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs Schedule, Fixtures, Live Stream And All You Need To Know

Dream11 IPL 2020 is just days away from crowning its winner after the league stage of the competition ended on Tuesday. In what was the return of cricketing action for many Indian and international players, the tournament proved to be a roller coaster ride, with nail-biting finishes being the norm this season. Calculators were out as the season entered the penultimate weekend, with NRR (Net Run Rate) proving to be a crucial component in the race for the playoffs.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Injury Mystery: The Chronology Of Events Leading Up To It So Far

Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule: Road to the IPL playoffs

Defending champions Mumbai were pre-tournament favourites this time out as well, and Rohit Sharma and co delivered on their promise by topping the table at the end of the group stage. The four-time champions were the first to make it to the knockouts and will play in the IPL Qualifier 1 against Delhi on Wednesday. Delhi were regarded as one of the strongest teams on paper this season and lived up to the billing by racking up seven wins in their first nine games.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Playoffs: Mumbai Vs Delhi Head-to-head, Top Stats And Overall Records

However, Shreyas Iyer's side then slid to four consecutive defeats, putting their knockout qualification in jeopardy. A win against Bangalore saw them rise to 16 points and thus finish second on the table. Bangalore's loss against Delhi meant that they finished the campaign on 14 points, but their qualification was confirmed due to their superior net run rate. Virat Kohli and co will face off against Hyderabad in the IPL eliminator. Hyderabad clinched a top-four spot with a win in their last game against Mumbai.

Also Read: Best Bowling Figures In IPL 2020 & All Standout Bowlers This Year Ft. Boult, Chakravarthy

A look at the Road To The Final for #Dream11IPL 2020 pic.twitter.com/Zrz7Su7qa4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020

David Warner's side were tied on points with both Bangalore and Kolkata, but the latter were knocked out due to inferior net run rate. The winner of the IPL eliminator will face off against the loser of the IPL Qualifier 1 for a place in the final. Mumbai and Hyderabad will be keen to add another trophy to their cabinet, while both Bangalore and Delhi will hope to break their tournament duck this season.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL's England Trio Ben Stokes, Sam Curran And Jofra Archer Not To Play SA ODIs

IPL playoffs live: Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs schedule

Wednesday, November 5, 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai vs Delhi, Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium

Friday, November 7, 7:30 PM IST: Bangalore vs Hyderabad, Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, November 9, 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai/Delhi vs Bangalore/Hyderabad, Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, November 11, 7:30 PM IST: TBD vs TBD, Qualifier 1 at the Dubai International Stadium

All games will be telecast on the Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

(Image Courtesy: IPL Twitter, Virat Kohli, Delhi Instagram)

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.