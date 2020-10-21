Mohammad Siraj's Historic 2 Maidens In 3 Overs Gives Birth To Funny Memes On Twitter

Kolkata and Bangalore played in Match 39 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Having won the toss, Eoin Morgan opted to bat first. The Kolkata skipper's decision to bat first backfired big time as they got off to a disastrous start. The Men in Purple were reduced to 14/4 inside four overs as their top order was decimated by Bangalore bowlers.

The destructor in chief for Bangalore was Mohammad Siraj, whose sensational display of fast bowling with the new ball broke the backbone of Kolkata's batting. The Hyderabad-based speedster, who came to bowl in the second over, got rid of opener Rahul Tripathi by getting him caught behind for just 1. Siraj stuck once again on the next ball as he bowled a beautiful inswinger to Nitish Rana and rattled his stumps for a golden duck.

Navdeep Saini, who was bowling from the other end, supported Mohammad Siraj equally. Saini claimed Shubman Gill's wicket in the third over by bowling a snorter which the right-hander tried to pull but ended up getting a top-edge as Chris Morris took a sitter at mid-on. Siraj wasn't done yet as he accounted for yet another Kolkata batsman in the form of Tom Banton for 10.

Siraj bowled a full out-swinger which took an outside edge of Banton's willow as AB de Villiers completed another easy catch. The Mohammad Siraj spell vs Kolkata is arguably the best display of new-ball bowling this season. The Bangalore pacer also made history by becoming the first bowler in the history of the league to bowl two maiden overs in a match. Siraj finished his terrific spell by taking three wickets and giving away just eight runs in his four overs.

Siraj spell vs Kolkata set the Twitter on fire as netizens went berserk after seeing the right-arm pacer's stunning bowling. Several reactions poured in as fans made memes and trolls, however, this time the Twitterati trolled themselves and lauded Siraj's incredible bowling spell. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, Kolkata scored a paltry 84/8 at the end of their 20 overs, setting a modest target of 85 for Virat Kohli's men. It will be interesting to see how Bangalore go about their chase because if they do it quickly, their net run rate will boost immensely and will help them dethrone Delhi to gain the top spot on the Dream11 IPL points table.

