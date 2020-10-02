Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Mumbai: Top Stats From Mumbai's Commanding Win Over Punjab

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai pipped Punjab by 48 runs in the 13th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, October 1, the two teams were pitted against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game witnessed several statistical updates, particularly from winning captain Rohit Sharma. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 contest.
Opening the innings for Mumbai, skipper Rohit Sharma smoked 70 runs from just 45 balls. His match-winning knock was his 38th Dream11 IPL half-century. He is now level with Chennai’s Suresh Raina and currently has the second-highest number of fifties in tournament’s history. David Warner with 44 half-centuries occupies the top spot in the table.
Apart from registering his name as the second-highest half-century maker, Rohit Sharma also completed 5,000 IPL runs during the course of his innings. The Mumbai captain now has a tally of 5,068 runs and has scored at an average of 31.87 in 187 innings. Only two other batsmen have previously breached the 5,000-run barrier. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the all-time Dream11 IPL run-aggregating table with 5,430 runs and Suresh Raina is next on the list with 5,368 runs.
Punjab’s West Indies recruit Sheldon Cottrell conceded just 20 runs off his four overs, despite Mumbai scoring 191-4 in their innings. In addition, the left-arm pacer claimed the wicket of Mumbai’s opening batsman Quinton de Kock. Sheldon Cottrell now has the most number of wickets (4) in the power-play overs of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.
Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai will next go up against the David Warner-led Hyderabad unit on October 4 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule for the ongoing season.
