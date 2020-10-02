Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Mumbai: Top Stats From Mumbai's Commanding Win Over Punjab

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai pipped Punjab by 48 runs in the 13th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, October 1, the two teams were pitted against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game witnessed several statistical updates, particularly from winning captain Rohit Sharma. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Mumbai vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Table-toppers Mumbai celebrate after authoritative win over KL Rahul and co

Another victory in the bag for @mipaltan as they beat #KXIP by 48 runs in Match 13 of #Dream11IPL.#KXIPvMI pic.twitter.com/PXN2K3cy2O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Records broken or levelled during Mumbai’s one-sided win over Punjab

Dream11 IPL 2020: Milestones unlocked during Rohit Sharma’s 45-ball 70

Opening the innings for Mumbai, skipper Rohit Sharma smoked 70 runs from just 45 balls. His match-winning knock was his 38th Dream11 IPL half-century. He is now level with Chennai’s Suresh Raina and currently has the second-highest number of fifties in tournament’s history. David Warner with 44 half-centuries occupies the top spot in the table.

Apart from registering his name as the second-highest half-century maker, Rohit Sharma also completed 5,000 IPL runs during the course of his innings. The Mumbai captain now has a tally of 5,068 runs and has scored at an average of 31.87 in 187 innings. Only two other batsmen have previously breached the 5,000-run barrier. Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the all-time Dream11 IPL run-aggregating table with 5,430 runs and Suresh Raina is next on the list with 5,368 runs.

5000 runs in IPL for @ImRo45. Joins the likes of Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/EDA7u30pZb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sheldon Cottrell shines in power-play

Punjab’s West Indies recruit Sheldon Cottrell conceded just 20 runs off his four overs, despite Mumbai scoring 191-4 in their innings. In addition, the left-arm pacer claimed the wicket of Mumbai’s opening batsman Quinton de Kock. Sheldon Cottrell now has the most number of wickets (4) in the power-play overs of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season.

Dream11 IPL points table after impressive outing from Rohit Sharma and co

#MumbaiIndians take the top spot in the Points Table after Match 13 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/0UweZl7Mbp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

Suresh Raina welcomes Rohit Sharma into an elite Dream11 IPL batting club

A welcome message from the member of 5K club 😊😊#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NUfTJ9d4eN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 1, 2020

A look at Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai will next go up against the David Warner-led Hyderabad unit on October 4 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Mumbai Dream11 IPL team schedule for the ongoing season.

We begin our 🏆 defence on the opening day of #Dream11IPL 🔥



Which fixture are you looking forward to, Paltan? 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI pic.twitter.com/36U5plUu7A — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 6, 2020

