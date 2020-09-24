Dream11 IPL 2020: Sehwag's Funny Take On Kolkata's Loss To Mumbai During 'Viru Ki Baithak'

Prolific former Indian opener and ex-Punjab IPL star, Virender Sehwag has become known for his witticisms and quips since his retirement. Sehwag, who played his last IPL game in 2015, is now a routine member of the Hindi commentary team for the Indian team's matches, featuring alongside his old teammates, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar and many others. This Dream11 IPL 2020, Sehwag has taken it upon himself to entertain fans with his commentary and unique takes on each of the matches. In his new Youtube/Facebook show titled 'Viru Ki Baithak', Sehwag gives his apt yet hilarious insight into last night's game and a preview of what can be expected from the next match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sehwag's take on Kolkata vs Mumbai

In his sixth episode of the 'Viru Ki Baithak' series, Sehwag poked some fun at Kolkata's massive loss to Mumbai at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium last night. Kolkata faced a humiliating 49-run loss to Mumbai in their first Dream11 IPL 2020 game in UAE. Talking about how this was Kolkata's 20th loss to Mumbai - an IPL record - Sehwag took a jab at captain Dinesh Karthik. He likened his condition to that of the character from the song 'Aadat' in the 2005 Bollywood movie Kalyug.

He also went on to say that the only thing that went right for Kolkata was when they won the toss and decided to field first. It was all downhill from there. Even though Kolkata got an early breakthrough when Shivam Mavi accounted for Quinton de Kock in the second over, the Kolkata bowlers played into Rohit Sharma's strengths and helped him build a huge partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. Sehwag also took a shot at Pat Cummins, who had a terrible outing yesterday.

He joked that Cummins, who was bought by Kolkata for a whopping ₹15.5 crore, may have been under the impression that he had to give at least 15 runs each over. The Aussie pacer, who made headlines for becoming the expensive buy in Dream11 IPL 2020, gave away 49 runs off his three overs yesterday. Sehwag also dragged in a years-old controversy with Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar into the video.

Sehwag questions Kolkata's decision to bring Russell and Morgan in late

In his video, Sehwag also questioned the side's decision to bring in their power hitters Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan so late into the innings. Morgan only came on in the 11th over, while Russell came on in the 12th. By that time Kolkata's required run rate was already at more than 14 runs an over. Too much to ask, even for Russell, who has made scores of 80 off 40 against Mumbai, 65 off 25 against Hyderabad and 48 off 17 against Punjab in last year's IPL.

Image Credits: Still from Viru Ki Baithak, Virender Sehwag Facebook